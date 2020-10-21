OCT. 20 to OCT. 21
Structure Fire,Alarm, Smoke
Oct.. 20
2:40 to 2:59 p.m., 1758 W. Austin St.
5:53 to 6:12 2020 19th St. NE.
First Responder-Paris
Oct. 20
9:02 to 9:25 a.m., 1915 N. Main St.
9:38 to 9:44 a.m., 325 24th St. NW.
12:33 to 12:36 p.m., 3280 CR 11300.
12:45 to 1:09 p.m., 366 Bonham St.
1:36 to 2:07 p.m., 610 Deshong Drive.
2:01 to 2:25 p.m., 2025 S. Collegiate Drive.
3:11 to 3:22 p.m., 408 GWH/PHA.
5:52 to 6:14 p.m., 1015 16th St. SE.
9:33 to 9:52 p.m., 3215 Clarksville St.
Oct. 21
1:14 to 1:35 a.m., 528 Fitzhugh Ave.
Public Service
Oct. 20
2:16 to 2:31 p.m., 1440 6th St. SE.
Oct. 21
12:26 to 12:45 a.m., 4010 Alpine St.
