Communities throughout the Red River Valley were abuzz Wednesday and Thursday, as several local schools kicked off the 2022-23 school year in style. As countless students excitedly made their way back to school for another year of learning and socializing, the school districts have been hard at work behind the scenes to ensure that this school year is the best to date.
At Paris ISD, 3,863 students walked into classrooms throughout the district’s various campuses on Thursday, an increase in the student body population of nearly 200 students.
With the climbing student population, the district has taken several new steps to continue expanding its various programs, including its FFA program.
“This growth has us building a new agricultural building,” Paris ISD Superintendent Paul Jones said. “We are excited to see the continued interest in a program that is supported by our community.”
In the realm of athletics, Jones said upgrades are planned for the school’s baseball and softball diamonds, with turf being added to both fields.
Jones explained that the district initially considered moving the baseball and softball fields to the high school’s campus — “The Hill,” where the teams currently play, is roughly a mile north of the campus — but that idea was scrapped as they soon realized that there wasn’t enough space. The space that was going to be used for the new fields will instead be used for future expansions to the athletic department’s indoor practice facility.
“I’m proud of the hard work our students and staff put into last year’s successes, and I’m excited to see that continued growth,” Jones said. “We are here to serve our students and provide them with the quality education that will allow them to make a difference in the world.”
North Lamar ISD saw an increase of 44 students reporting to classes Wednesday morning, up to 2,395 students from last May with the number expected to increase in the coming days.
“It was exciting to see all of the smiling faces as our students streamed off of the buses and out of their cars,” Superintendent Kelli Stwart said. “Our classrooms were filled with students sharing stories about their summer and showing off their new backpacks and school supplies.
After a visit to districtwide campuses, Stewart said she could not help “but feel proud and inspired by all of our wonderful staff members.”
“There are incredible learning opportunities ahead for our students at NLISD,” Stewart said as she talked about several new programs in place.
“Along with the groundbreaking of our new elementary school, we have several new programs being implemented across the district,” Stewart said. “We believe these programs will help our students academically, as well as increase our student involvement.”
Bailey Intermediate and Everett Elementary students will participate in JUMP (Journey to Unlocking My Potential) with students choosing an area of interest such as art, farming, fishing, sewing and cooking. Through group activity, students will have the ability to learn and develop skills pertaining to their interests.
Everett and Higgins will begin a new K-2 phonics program and students at both Parker Elementary and Stone Middle School will find new STEM SMART labs focused on science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
“We are excited to be the only district in this area to offer this unique STEM lab to our students,” Stewart said. “Parker students will visit the lab on a weekly rotation and Stone’s students will be exposed to the lab through multiple classes throughout the year.”
At North Lamar High School, added classes include an Agricultural Leadership, Research and Communications class, as well as an Animations class, both enrichment classes through the district’s Career and Technology Education program.
Meanwhile, at Chisum ISD, students returned to school Thursday for a year of exciting new opportunities and education. Amid state and national focus on security, Chisum will further emphasize its efforts to keep students safe.
The school anticipates steady enrollment and excited faces for the new year.
“Our plans for the upcoming school year will focus on school safety with several policies and procedures already in place,” Superintendent Tommy Chalaire said. “All students have returned to in-person instruction, (and we’re looking forward) to the excitement on students’ faces and seeing how they have all grown up over the summer months.”
Following teaching shortages across the state, Chisum ISD had some initial staffing concerns. However, all gaps were filled, and the school will be fully staffed for the upcoming year.
“Chisum ISD is looking forward to welcoming all the students on Thursday, August 18. Staff have been busy preparing and planning for a great year,” Chalaire said.
Over 1,000 students made their way to the Prairiland ISD campuses Wednesday to begin the new school year.
With multiple construction projects underway at its campuses, Prairiland ISD Superintendent Jeff Ballard is looking forward to the year.
“I just hope everyone has a good year,” he said. “We’re looking forward to the year. We have some great employees, some great new hires and our expectations are high.”
Ballard said enrollment remained about the same, compared to last year, with an increase of only nine students bringing the first day’s enrollment to 1,090 students.
There are several new faces at the district, he said. New hires include Herb Smith as football coach and Terry Lambert as volleyball coach.
“There’s changes as far as personnel goes,” Ballard said. “Everything else is about the same.”
Clarksville Independent School District is starting the new school year with more students than it ended with last school year as the district has about 533 kids enrolled in its three schools.
Superintendent Kermit Ward was confident on the first day of school for the coming year.
“My expectations for the coming year match the district’s leadership and focus over the summer: to ensure that safety and well-being of each and every CISD student, and to focus on the GT (gifted and talented) programs as well as overall academic advancement of each student,” Ward said.
The district has added two new sports, cross-county and golf, to its extracurricular activities with programs for boys and girls.
“We want to further engage our students. We can do better with regards to creating opportunities for our kids. We see the insertion of programs like this aiding in the areas of parental involvement and overall student engagement with their school,” Ward noted. “We are looking to simply refortify existing programs such as GT and Academic UIL teams both in the area of student participation and performance.”
Ward also invited parents to take part in their children’s school career.
“Parents certainly have the right to expect the most from their local educational school system. Parents should know about what the school system expects of them,” Ward said. “We want our parents to be highly engaged and involved in the school experience that we are providing our children. When parents apply healthy and consistent pressure to the local school system in a respectful and professional way, it forces the entire school system to constantly evaluate itself and look for opportunities to improve.
“For us to move to the next level, that trusting relationship and constant feedback should be deemed critical and essential.”
Detroit Independent School District has an estimated 518 students that began the new school year this morning.
According to preliminary figures, Detroit Elementary has 258 students, while Detroit Middle School has 123 and Detroit High School has 137.
