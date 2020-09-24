Tomorrow is the last day to buy a “Pink Out” shirt to show school spirit and support Breast Cancer Awareness month in October, Cooper High School cheerleading coach Bree Randle said. The squad is currently selling T-shirts for $15 in preparation for its Oct. 22 Pink Out game where the cheerleaders will be wearing the same shirts in support of breast cancer patients and survivors.
This is a tradition Cooper ISD has participated in for several years and it normally comes with a big pep rally, but Randle said due to Covid-19, the district decided against hosting a large event like that. But the show — or the game — must go on. The squad will be donating all funds from the T-shirt sales to a local breast cancer charity of their choice.
“Normally we do a big pink pep rally and everything is a big deal and that’s how we present (the funds) to the organization…” Randle said. “But of course, we’re not able to do pep rallies this year. So it’s kind of a little bit different this year.”
Despite the pep rally being canceled, Randle said she and the squad are still pumped up for the game and excited to be able to support a good cause, and they’ve already sold around 50 shirts.
Information about T-shirt sales can be found on the Cooper ISD Facebook page, the varsity cheer squad’s Facebook page and Cooper Elementary’s website. A form is available to print out and can be turned in to the elementary or high school offices by the end of the day Friday. Checks can be made out to CHS Cheer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.