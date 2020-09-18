Office Depot’s last day in Paris will be Nov. 14, store manager Michael Joseph confirmed.
The location at Paris Towne Square will be liquidating its inventory and not receiving any new shipments. Prices have been slashed to get rid of as much inventory as possible. Staff have not been given the option to move to a different location.
Office Depot is now joining a group of stores that have closed or announced closures at Paris Towne Center, including JCPenney, Bealls and Payless ShoeSource.
