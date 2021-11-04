Constitutional amendments to limit or exempt ad valorem taxes on the homesteads for surviving spouses of disabled people and military members killed in the line of duty found strong support among the few registered Red River Valley and Texas voters casting ballots Tuesday.
Each of the proposed amendments, known as Proposition 7 and Proposition 8, received more than 1.26 million votes in favor of the changes. Proposition 7 (HJR 125) allows “the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on the school district ad valorem taxes on the spouse’s residence homestead if the spouse is 55 years of age or older at the time of the person’s death.” Proposition 8 (SJR 35) would authorize “the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a member of the armed services of the United States who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty.”
More than 90% of votes cast in Red River, Fannin and Delta counties favored Proposition 7, while support in Lamar County totaled 86.51% of votes cast. Similarly for Proposition 8, more than 91% of votes cast in Red River, Fannin and Delta counties were in support. In Lamar County, 86.42% of ballots supported the amendment.
Eight constitutional amendments were put before voters Tuesday, and all of them found statewide approval in an election that saw less than 10% of registered voters participate. Lawmakers passed the amendments as bills during this year’s sessions, and each required voter approval. Results are unofficial until votes are canvassed by local governing boards.
Voters in each of the four counties favored all amendments, except for Lamar County on Proposition 2 (HJR 99), which would authorize “a county to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped, or blighted areas in the county.” The race was close, with 957 votes, or 51.34%, against the amendment to 907 votes in favor. Statewide, 63.14% of voters supported it.
Voters overwhelmingly supported Proposition 1 (HJR 143) to authorize “the professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association to conduct charitable raffles at rodeo venues.” It was supported by 83.81% of voters statewide.
Also earning strong voter support were Propositions 3 and 6. Proposition 3 (SJR 27) will prohibit state or local governments from limiting or prohibiting religious services of religious organizations. Support was greater among Red River Valley voters, with 80.01% in favor, than with voters statewide, although it was approved by 62.46% support. Meanwhile, Proposition 6 (SJR 19) to establish “a right for residents of certain facilities to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitation” was approved with more than 1.2 million ballots, or 87.87%, cast in favor of the amendment.
Propositions 4 (SJR 47) and 5 (HJR 165) regarding eligibility requirements for a justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge and to provide additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office found less support among voters. Proposition 4 on the eligibility requirements was approved by 58.78% of voters, while Proposition 5 on the commission’s powers was approved with 59.2% of the votes.
Low voter turnout
Low voter turnout was not unexpected as odd-numbered year elections historically attract fewer voters. Just 9% of registered Texas voters cast a ballot Tuesday, The Texas Tribune reported. Similarly, just 8% of registered Red River Valley voters cast a ballot. In Red River County, 17.65% of eligible voters cast a ballot while 10.31% turned out in Delta County. Fannin County saw ballots from 7.92% of registered voters.
Turnout in Lamar County was just 5.88%. That’s nearly 1,900 voters, up from 1,720 in 2017’s odd-numbered year election, Elections Administrator Tricia Johnson said Wednesday. That’s about the norm, she added. Turnout hit a high mark in 2019 as more than 2,650 voters headed to the polls to vote on Proposition 4 regarding a state income tax, she said.
Although Tuesday’s election was the first countywide of the county’s new Expressvotes machines, Johnson said the process went smoothly.
“Younger voters had no problem as they’ve all got smartphones and touchscreens on everything. Our older voters looked at it like they weren’t sure about them but thought it was easier than ‘bubbling in’ the small ovals,” Johnson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.