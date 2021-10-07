BONHAM — Fannin County’s burn ban will remain in effect until at least Tuesday as little rain is forecast and the county’s drought index remains high.
Commissioners on Tuesday approved the ban’s extension after Emergency Management Coordinator Troy Hudson reported the county remains rather dry with a drought index near 700. Last week, Hudson told commissioners the index should be less than 575 for burning. Although rain was in the forecast last week, some parts of the county didn’t see any, Hudson said. Dry conditions, low humidity and winds near 10 mph have helped fuel fires in recent days, he said.
“It really is in the best interest of all citizens outside in the county to just hold off on burning. You’re just going to save yourself some really big headaches and possibly your pocketbook because if it gets out and burns somebody else’s property and burned down a hay barn, something like that, your insurance might cover it. It might not,” County Judge Randy Moore said.
Also on Tuesday, commissioners heard from Eikon Architecture about a potential location for the Fannin County Justice Center. For more than a year, commissioners have been working toward creating a Justice Center in Bonham. On Tuesday, Brad Isbell, president of Eikon Consulting Group, and architect Greg Schon presented some preliminary concepts involving the Brookshire’s building in the north part of town.
“The positives are it’s got good visibility from the highway, it’s got great access from the highway, sufficient space for the program and then some. It’s got space for expansion, public parking secure from staff parking capabilities around the back. The new roof is installed … it’s a beautiful white roof,” Schon said, adding the retail strip provides a “bonus building.”
The negatives include the building’s appearance, paving in need of repair and site drainage needs work and all new HVAC is required, Schon added. Later in the meeting, Moore said the owner reported the presence of asbestos in the floor, and it would be removed.
Test fit drawings show the building would house the district attorney, district and county clerks, district and county courts, the election office and juvenile probation. A sallyport would be connected to the central holding area. There would also be offices for IT and maintenance and a visitor waiting area.
New construction costs for a 48,000-square-foot building are estimated at $21.6 million to $28.8 million, whereas renovation would cost between $9.6 million and $16.8 million, according to Eikon’s documents.
“So, in comparing the two, it’s quite a bit. It’s almost half,” Isbell said.
Moore said he wants the public to know the Commissioners’ Court is reviewing options for getting the county’s offices under one roof because the county is paying $112,000 for leases and offices are scattered.
“We gotta come up with a better plan where we can put everybody all in one place, makes it so much simpler,” the judge said. “We’re doing this openly so you can see what we’re kind of looking at.”
In other business, commissioners learned about the services offered by Texoma Community Center. Loren Hervey, TCC’s senior director of Children’s Mental Health and Crisis Services, told commissioners that residents of Fannin, Cooke and Grayson counties can access mental health services through TCC regardless of their ability to pay. TCC also serves those with developmental disabilities.
“If you guys can send them to us, we can get people to services that they need. If we’re not the right agency to serve them, we have the system mapping and knowledge in place … we can get people to the right agencies,” Hervey said, adding law enforcement officers have used TCC’s website to refer individuals not meeting the criteria for arrest but struggling with mental health issues for services.
TCC serves people age 3 and up, Hervey said. The children’s program in Fannin County was recently expanded, she added.
Information on available services is available at texomacc.org.
