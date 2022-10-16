The Paris ISD board of trustees will receive the district’s yearly outside audit report and review several campus improvement plans when the board meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Elaine Ballard Administration Building, 1920 Clarksville St.
Campus improvement plans to be presented are for Lamar County Head Start, Justiss Elementary, Aikin Elementary and Travis High School of Choice.
Trustees are expected to approve out-of- state travel to include a high school band trip, a Champions Mentor Program student trip and an Aikin 2nd grade trip to the Museum of the Red River in Idabel, Oklahoma.
The board is expected to convene in executive session to consider employment and contract status of certain professionals and a Paris ISD Emergency Operations Plan.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
