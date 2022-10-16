paris isd logo

The Paris ISD board of trustees will receive the district’s yearly outside audit report and review several campus improvement plans when the board meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Elaine Ballard Administration Building, 1920 Clarksville St.

Campus improvement plans to be presented are for Lamar County Head Start, Justiss Elementary, Aikin Elementary and Travis High School of Choice.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

