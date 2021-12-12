Bidders shelled out $303,000 and broke an all-time record at the 72nd annual Boys and Girls Club auction Friday night at Cottonwood Barn, 42200 Stillhouse Rd.
“Most people said we couldn’t raise that much, but the people of this community turned out in record numbers,” a smiling board president Montgomery Moore said after bidding closed and totals were tallied for live and silent auction sales, cash contributions of $300 each for the yearly cost of a child at the club and memorial donations in large amounts up to $10,000 given posthumously in honor of past club supporters.
Auctioneer Sims Norment announced a $150,000 goal had been reached half-way through the auction. Then shortly after 9 p.m., auctioneer Durrell Roddy announced totals had surpassed $200,000. At 11:15 p.m., auctioneer Monte Moore announced $288,000 raised with another 50 or so items still to be sold.
A weeklong stay at a Gulf Shores, Alabama, beach house was high dollar sales item with a bid of $6,700 while weekly swimming pool service including labor and chemicals fetched $4,900, a fish fry for 25 people brought $4,000 and several items sold for $3,000 including tickets to the Cowboys and Cardinals game on Jan. 2, a weekend stay in Hochatown, coffee for a year at Paris Coffee and a steak dinner for 12 at the Wright Lake Hunting Club. One taco from Taco Delight fetched $700, and a footlong cheese coney from the Sonic brought in $400. Multiple 10-packs of 12-oz Ribeye steaks, interspersed throughout the auction, brought from $400 to $550 all night long.
Club executive director Jason Macchia said he stands amazed at the generosity of the people of Paris.
“It’s really just a testament to how much the community cares about its kids and the club,” Macchia said after the auction. “You know, the turnout is bigger than ever before with around 250 people coming out tonight, and to surpass $300,000 is just amazing.”
Macchia talked about the dedication of board members and the board’s generational longevity.
“The club is driven by the 30-something board members and the hundreds of people who write a check,” Macchia said. “The people on our board are so tied into this club with many of them being a second or third generation to serve. It’s eye opening for me because I came from a city where there wasn’t long-term anything.”
With a yearly budget of roughly $160,000, Macchia said the extra raised will go toward a capital improvement fund for the club’s aging facility.
“We have improvements that have to be made,” Macchia said. “It’s an old building dating back to 1954, and it needs some improvements.”
