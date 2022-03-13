The Red River Valley Quilt Guild has expanded its call for quilt entries in “Eiffel in Love with Quilts” scheduled May 13-14 at Love Center, a return of the event after Coivid-19 put on hold its return following an inaugural show in 2019.
“Because there are so many young people in Lamar County who make quilts, we would like to expand our show to include quilts made by youth,” guild spokesperson Shelly Deupree said. “Along with vintage quilts, entries submitted by youth age 17 and under will not be judged but will be on display during the show.”
Quilt entry forms, both judged and non-judged, are available at parisquiltshow.com along with vendor applications and information about quilt appraisals and sponsorships. Entry deadline is March 31. Entry fees are $10 per quilt with the number of quilts limited to five. A color photo of the quilt is required with the entrant’s name, address and phone number along with the name of the quilt. Quilt appraisals are available for $50.
The judged show features a variety of categories for both large and small quilts ranging from those quilted by a variety of techniques, both hand and machine quilted, to include pieced, appliqued, mixed and a variety of other methods.
“Our first show was a resounding success and we expect this year’s show to be equally successful,” Duepree said. “Vendors were encouraging at that first show, saying we did such a good job that you would have thought we’ve been doing it for years.”
In 2019, the show drew an attendance of 1,300, helping the guild raise more than $2,000 for local charities. This year, proceeds from the raffle of three guild-made quilts will benefit the 100 Club of Lamar County, which supports the families of fallen first responders. Ticket sales are expected to begin soon, Deupree said.
“We are very proud of the fact that we are one of the few quilt shows that actually wants to give back to their community, something our guild does on a regular basis,” Deupree said.
For information, email parisquiltshow1@gmail.com or check out the website at parisquiltshow.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.