The city of Blossom has scheduled a bulky item pickup for Saturday for the town’s residents.
This service, to be provided by the city’s trash contractor, is in addition to the residential polycart pickup each Friday and is included in the monthly trash pickup service charge.
The contractor will use larger trucks and will pick up following these guidelines: Bulky items should be placed at curbside and shall be limited to three (3) large items: i.e, one water heater, one couch and/or one bundle of limbs (tied together and no more than four (4) feet in length).
The contractor will not pick up construction debris, tires or refrigerated items that do not have discharge certificates.
The city encourages residents to take advantage of this opportunity for disposal of items that are too large for weekly polycart pickup. This service is provided four times each year, in the months of January, April, July and October.
Pickup will begin early on Saturday morning.
