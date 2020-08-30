The Lamar County commissioners are to meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St. They will go into executive session to discuss a business prospect and economic development negotiations with the business and consider the potential incentives, financial or otherwise.
The court is to discuss the sheriffs’ and constables’ fees for 2021. They are to consider and possibly take action on receiving a presentation regarding CARES Act funding for the county used to mitigate the costs associated with Covid-19, as well as potentially extend Judge Brandon Bell’s emergency declaration for Lamar County due to the pandemic.
The commissioners are to revisit a conversation from their Aug. 17 meeting regarding needed repairs on the Lamar County Courthouse and other county properties and discuss and take action on entering into a one-year contract with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas instead of Discovery Benefits for employee health coverage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.