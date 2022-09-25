The 40th annual Texas Cushman Club state meet, which runs Wednesday through Saturday, will be headquartered at The Love Civic Center. It is expected to attract around 100 aficionados of the scooters.
Paris has been the location of five of the group’s state meets, in 2000, 2006, 2011, 2016 and 2022.
“The area businesses have been very accommodating, and the scenery makes great rides,” said Chrysti Love, with the club.
Cushman scooters were built between 1936 and 1965 and developed an avid following over the years. The lightweight scooters, usually between 250 and 300 pounds, were used during World War II by U.S. Army Airborne troops during the Normandy Invasion.
By the mid-1960s, Cushman, facing stiff competition from motorcycle companies such as Honda and Suzuki, ceased building the scooters. But the scooters have remained especially popular with club members across the country, partially for nostalgic reasons, but also because the machines have served as a launching point for new friendships.
“While celebrating their scooters, however, club members will also be renewing friendships sparked by their mutual love affairs with the two-wheelers,” said Love.
“Part of the charm in all this has been 40 years of building friendships,” said Love’s husband Raymond, who along with his wife, has made Cushman events a regular part of their schedules for several years. “Most of us had Cushmans when we were kids. Friends and fellowship are what it’s all about.”
“I’ve had a love affair with them since I was a kid,” he added. “When I was younger, me and about four or five of my buddies would drive them, and we terrorized people in the community for a long time.”
Love said he enjoyed riding his first Cushman, a 1959 model, as a young boy. Then as an adult he began restoring and riding with the Texas Cushman Club.
For many Cushman motor scooter enthusiasts, events like this week’s Texas Cushman Club State Meet are just as much about family and friends as it is celebrating their machines.
The public is welcomed to come view the show scooters on Friday. There will be daily rides, so Paris residents should be alerted to seeing the scooters on the roads.
