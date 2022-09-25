The 40th annual Texas Cushman Club state meet, which runs Wednesday through Saturday, will be headquartered at The Love Civic Center. It is expected to attract around 100 aficionados of the scooters.

Paris has been the location of five of the group’s state meets, in 2000, 2006, 2011, 2016 and 2022.

