Tuesday marked the annual East Texas Giving Day, and residents in Lamar County and the wider Red River Valley community stepped up, helping to raise nearly $55,000 for local nonprofit organizations.
“The people of Lamar County really stepped up,” said Holly McFarlin, the coordinator of the event with the East Texas Communities Foundation. “We know it can be a bit complicated to convey to donors where to go to donate and all that, but they showed out and showed that they’re a community that supports their nonprofits.”
Five local nonprofit organizations took part in the day of giving this year, and the one with the most raised was the Paris Junior College Memorial Foundation, which raised $32,360.
“We are so grateful for each gift received during Giving Day,” PJC President Pam Anglin said. “We will utilize the resources to help our students be successful and meet their needs during this challenging time.”
“With over 80 percent of all students at PJC receiving some type of assistance — Pell Grant, scholarships and other state or federal aid — we hope our extended PJC family will consider, if they are able, making a gift to help these men and women of all ages further their education,” added Baleigh McCoin, director of Institutional Advancement and Alumni Affairs,
CitySquare of Paris also took part in East Texas Giving Day, raising $15,048.
“We had a wonderful anonymous donor who gave us a $5,000 match,” said CitySquare’s Derald Bulls. “So if we raised $5,000, that would make it $10,000. That was incredible, and we’re grateful for every gift, because they came from as far away as Minnesota and Colorado.”
Bulls said the funds will go towards maintaining the services CitySquare provides to the community.
“We have a number of ongoing things,” he said. “This money is referred to as unbudgeted or unrestricted funds, meaning that if we need to buy this or that item, we can.”
CitySquare is a nonprofit that aims to help residents in poverty and fight the causes and effects of poverty through service and advocacy. They offer several services, including showers for homeless people.
St. Joseph’s Community Foundation also took part in the day, and ended up raising $2,813.
The money is a welcome boost for the nonprofit agency that assists people with medical expenses and education costs, said Louisa Kessel, the foundation’s executive director.
“We’re very blessed for all we were given,” Kessel said. “We provide educational grants and scholarships as well as funds for medical needs, and so every bit helps with that.”
Also taking part in the day of giving were Tailored Rides, which provides therapeutic horseback riding, which raised $3,502; and Baby Gunn’s Animal Rescue, which raised $1,139. Representatives from Tailored Rides and Baby Gunn’s did not return requests for comment by press time.
“What the people of Lamar County showed is that they’re a community that they’re a strong community that they’re up to a daunting task,” McFarlin said. “The money they helped raise will be put back into supporting the local community and will help a lot of people.”
