Revenue sources in 2021-22 proposed City of Paris budget:

By The Numbers

• The proposed 2021-22 tax levy of $8.03 million and a population of 25,000 equates to roughly $320 per person in property taxes to provide city services.

• A person with a $100,000 home at a tax rate of 45.373 cents will pay $453.73 in property taxes.

• City of Paris is roughly 22% of a resident’s total property tax bill.