Residents can expect to pay more in taxes at a lower tax rate to support the City of Paris’s overall $58.6 million budget for fiscal year 2021-22 if council approves the preliminary budget as presented Monday by Paris City Manager Grayson Path.
The budget comes with a proposed 45.373 cent per $100 valuation tax rate, a decrease of 2.7 cents from the prior year rate but one that brings a 3.5% increase in general fund revenue, the highest amount allowed by state law without voter approval. The budget is balanced, using roughly $343,000 from the general revenue fund balance.
Because of an anticipated net gain in last year’s budget of about $1 million, Path said he used part of that in this year’s budget, keeping at least “a healthy four-months operational balance” in reserves of at least $7.8 million, according to information provided by City Finance Director Gene Anderson.
“You never want to fund recurring expenses with money from the reserves,” Path said, explaining funds will be used for needed capital expenditures for things such as water, sewer and street equipment, a handicap accessible restroom at Farmers Market, a backup generator for the pump at the main water storage facility, police and fire department equipment and more.
The proposed operational budget includes $25.9 million in the General Fund; $656,872 in a new Cox Field Airport Fund, $16.6 million in the Water and Sewer Fund and just more than $1 million in the Sanitation Fund. Other budgeted funds included in the overall budget are a Coronavirus Relief Fund of $714,930, and American Rescue Plan Fund of $3 million with $640,000 in reserve.
Path said he used federal and state monies, which have strict expenditure requirements, mainly for capital outlays and non-recurring expenses.
Most city employees will see a pay increase based on a new salary schedule, the result of a comparative pay study performed by an outside consultant and used by the city manager to restructure pay based on positions rather than a series of grades held by more than 300 employees.
Salaries are to cost the city an additional $1.5 million this year, but are expected to put employees at a competitive pay rate, a goal Path shared with City Council during 2020 budget work sessions. There are no changes in benefits other than an increase in Texas Municipal Retirement System contributions from 6% for employees and 12% for the city to 7% and 14%, respectively.
“Our greatest asset is our employees, and it has been known for years that the City of Paris has underpaid its employees compared to peer communities,” Path said.
The budget also provides for two new positions — an assistant city manager at an additional cost of roughly $150,000 and an assistant building official/building inspector funded by a repurposed position. Path asked for no increase in his base salary of $160,000, which costs the city roughly $175,000 with benefits. Funds for an assistant are expected to come from unfilled positions with plans to add back the positions in future budgets as funds become available.
Path cited an unhealthy balance in work/personal life that currently exists and said he needs additional help to oversee the tremendous number of tasks that run through his office.
“This will help me to focus on higher level tasks by assigning several of the 11 department heads to my assistant,” Path said. “This will provide a greater response time to council, staff and citizen matters.”
The council plans to meet for a budget workshop at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
