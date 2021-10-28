BOGATA - The gym at Rivercrest High School was transformed into a doorway to opportunities for the future Wednesday when students went from table to table learning about college and career paths that lay before them.
“Our purpose is to give exposure to our kids of the opportunities for different careers,” Rivercrest ISD Superintendent Stanley Jessee said of the annual Career Day. “It is all part of the school’s College, Career and Military Readiness program. We put them on a pathway to career opportunities to prepare them for the next step beyond high school. They get exposed to a variety of careers out there.”
While some students moving around the gym were unsure of their direction, others had a plan.
“I want to become an animal nutritionist,” said Abigail Scott, a junior. “I have always had an interest in animals. I show commercial heifers.
“I just want to get into the science part of it,” she said. “I want to create better nutrition for animals.”
She talked with Estefania Torres, a senior admission counselor at Stephen F. Austin University, who told her how she could fulfill her career goal at the university.
Sophomore Moriah Hasse on the other hand hasn’t sorted out her future just yet, she said.
“I am thinking about going to college, but I might not go right after graduation,” she said. “I like a little bit of everything.”
Coen Whitley, a sophomore, is right now leaning toward a career as a game warden and talked with Tanner Campbell and Daniel Roraback, who are game wardens with Texas Parks & Wildlife. They told him he needed a four-year college degree.
“I just like being outdoors,” Whitley said of his plans to study criminal justice.
Near the U.S. Army table was a dip machine where students could try to do 20 leg tucks for a gift.
“It’s just a way to bring them over,” Staff Sgt. William Suits said. “It is an opener for conversation to show them what the military has to offer.”
He told the listening students they could go to college while serving the basic three-year commitment. He said they could take college courses while doing their Army jobs, which would be along a line of their interest as reflected in a test they would be given.
“They get to choose based on a test that they take to see what they are eligible for,” he said. “There are 150 jobs for kids to choose from in the Army.”
Josh Faulkner, the safety and personnel coordinator for Humphrey & Associates, told those who stopped by his table about career opportunities awaiting them after graduation in some technical fields such as welding, plumbing and pipefitting.
“You work 40 hours a week for $13.65 an hour. You go to school one night a week for four years,” he told the group.
He told them they would have to live near Tyler or Dallas because that is where the schools are.
“They get on-the-job training working with a journeyman,” Faulkner said. “Real-life experience means more to us than any technical school training.”
The students could choose from among around 50 tables to learn about careers after graduation. Representatives on hand for the job fair included those in journalism, EMS, law enforcement, X-ray technology, credit unions and real estate as well as trade and military fields.
“Students were encouraged to ask about training, what it was like day-to-day in the profession and career advancement,” Rivercrest High School counselor Tasha Blagg said.
After the students participate in the career day, Blagg gets input from them about their experiences.
“I follow up with an inventory questionnaire to discover where their interests were the strongest,” she said. “All of this is student driven. They tell me what they are interested in, and I seek out professionals that can lead them. My hope is that our students can connect the classroom experience with the real world career pathways and opportunities.
“I challenge them to see the tables they are interested in as well as those they might not have considered,” Blagg said.
