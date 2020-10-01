After making it all the way to the semifinals of the “America’s Favorite Pet” contest, Shorty is standing tall. The dog of longtime Paris resident and Paris High School graduate Russell Durant has charmed the hearts of many Americans who have cast votes for him to win a spread in Dogster magazine and a grand prize of $5,000.
The 9-year-old Jack Russell Terrier is photogenic as can be, posing like a poised model in all of the photos submitted for the contest, which he was entered in simply by chance. Durant said he was browsing Facebook one day and saw a post about the competition, and it immediately caught his attention, not only for the magazine spread, but because the grand prize could be used for medical treatments for his other dog, Lucy, a 10-year-old dachshund. It could be a win-win.
“She's gonna have to have teeth work and we're getting her spayed, which is going to be probably a couple thousand dollars, so that was also on our minds, well, this could definitely help us help her,” he said.
Not only is Shorty a looker, and possibly a major help to his sister, he came into Durant’s life during a difficult time, right before he and his husband lost their 17-year-old dog, Tucson.
“Having Shorty definitely helped us through the grieving process of losing Tucson, because he's such a sweet loving lap dog …” Durant said. “It was meant to be.”
Just like he stumbled upon the Facebook post for the contest, Durant said he found that Shorty was in need of a home one day when he was scrolling through Nextdoor, a social media platform that hosts forums for people who live nearby each other. He and his husband texted a screenshot of the post to each other at almost the same time. It was fate. Durant was sure Shorty would already be gone by the time he got off work, but fortunately for him and his husband, he was still available.
“Luckily, they didn't post a picture of him, because I guarantee you he would have been snatched up super quick because he was so adorable,” he said.
Shorty’s previous owner was elderly and had passed away after spending a lot of time in the hospital and in hospice care, so he urgently needed a new home. Durant was elated to be able to provide that for him, especially after he found out from veterinarian records that Shorty didn’t exactly have the easiest time earlier in life. He was an outside dog who lived at a vineyard and had been run over by a tractor once, in addition to needing an object surgically removed from his nose.
“He went through quite a bit, like I'm sure outside dogs do…” Durant said. “But he adjusted to the cushy inside life very quickly.”
With a new life and a new home, Durant and his husband thought it was time for Shorty to get a new name too. In his past life, he was known as “Spotty.”
“My husband and I both thought it sounded a little juvenile,” he said. “And we debated, ‘Do you change the dog's name at that age?’ But Shorty and Spotty kind of have the same ring to it, and we just felt that Shorty fit him better, so we changed the name to Shorty and he took to it right away. He answers to it.”
Durant said even with the change in ownership, Shorty soon began to show his spunky attitude and loving charm.
“He's definitely a sweet, loving lap dog. But then, he was always an only dog, so one of our neighbors refers to him as the ‘hall monitor,’ because he likes to kind of police. If other dogs are being rambunctious or loud, he likes to go and gonna tell them what for.”
Since Shorty’s adoption, he’s gained a social media following among his new family’s friends on Facebook who routinely gush over the photos of him they post, so being adored online is nothing new to him.
“All of our friends on Facebook that are all over the country that have never met him just fell in love with him when we started posting pictures, way before this contest,” Durant said.
Shorty breezed through the first round of the competition, snagging first place. But now that he’s on to the semifinals, it’s getting tougher. He’s up contenders like Jude, the blind pitbull, and Lieutenant Dan, who uses a walker with two wheels.
“Once he won the first round, it was just kind of a snowball effect of getting more and more excited and getting other people excited,” Durant said. “This round has been a lot tougher because he's in that group with eight other dogs, and all eight of those dogs also made it through the same process that he has, so they've been the top of the top.”
Out of his eight dogs in his group, Shorty was in seventh place as of Wednesday, and he’ll need to make it to the top to progress to the finals. Voters can vote once or they can snag 10 votes with a $10 donation to PAWS. To cast a vote for Shorty, or another pet, go to americasfavpet.com.
Regardless of whether Shorty wins or not, Durant said he couldn’t be more thankful to have the lively terrier in his life. Shorty was there for Durant and his husband when they needed him most, and that’s not something they’ll soon forget.
“He's definitely been a great support to us. So I feel like even though he has no idea what's going on, it would be great for him to get the recognition because he helped us out so much when we lost (Tucson),” Durant said. “And I think he is definitely meant for photos and for ads, but he’s a winner already with us.”
