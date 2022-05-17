When the lights went out in Round Rock last week, the blackout did not affect the performance of “Moon Over Buffalo,” which brought the North Lamar High School one-act play another Class 4-A state championship.
The win makes two state championships and nine state appearances to the North Lamar drama department credit.
In addition to the coveted state title, actress Jillian Jones earned the Best Performer title and walked away with the Samuel French Award, the most prestigious acting award presented by University Interscholastic League. Jones took Best Performer at every level of competition on the way to state, including bi-district, area and regional.
“I could not be more proud,” drama coach Cody Head said as he explained how a storm temporarily knocked out power in the middle of the North Lamar performance.
“There was an electrical strike that shut all the power off at the theater, and so they had to freeze for about three to four minutes,” Head said. “Unfortunately, the electrical shock knocked out the memory of our lighting board, and the cast had to do the rest of the show without a single light cue to transition from one scene to another.”
Head went on to explain the final light cue of the show was to come at the end when one of the actors is trying to hang up a telephone and everyone jumps toward that person. At that moment, the lights were supposed to black out to leave the audience hanging.
“Our actors handled that situation better than most professionals would, and it earned them the respect of the audience, who gave them a standing ovation that lasted almost through the entire striking of their set,” Head said, adding that when the group got back on the bus he told them they just earned themselves a championship, no matter the results of the competition. “That’s what live theater is about, handling situations in character and not letting it throw you - and they did.”
In addition to Jones being named Best Performer, Joseph Daniel was named to the All-Star Cast and Richard Kelp-Torres earned an honorable mention. Other accolades earned during competition leading to state included Ann Vukcevich to All-Star Cast at regionals and Daniel as honorable mention. Vukcevich and Kelp-Torres made All-Star Cast at area with Dylan Melvin honorable mention. Cassie Coco earned the Outstanding Technical award at both area and bi-district with Vukcevich and Daniel named to the bi-district All-Star Cast.
