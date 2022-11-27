Lamar County Commissioners are to consider a speed limit change on CR 15100 in Precinct One and discuss installing a communication tower on newly acquired property on North Main Street when the court meets at 9 a.m. Monday at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St. in Paris.
Paris Regional Medical Center officials are on the agenda to discuss the formation of an entity to assist in drawing down federal Medicaid funds and a representative from the U.S. Small Business Administration is to speak about tornado disaster relief.
Other agenda items include a contract with Allison, Bass and Magee legal firm to assist the county with an agreement easement for Vyve Broadband, a discussion about needed repairs to county property and the receipt of a Nov., 9 letter from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality granting temporary approval to conduct the burning of vegetative debris from the Nov. 4 tornado on property owned by Mack Ross at 5260 US 271 North.
North Lamar ISD board expects band hall price
North Lamar ISD trustees are expected to receive a guaranteed maximum price for the fine arts addition at North Lamar High School when trustees meet at 7 a.m. Thursday in the Roy C. Chadwick Administration Office, 3130 N. Main St.
Trustees also are expected to delegate authority to the superintendent to execute construction contract documents consistent with board action.
