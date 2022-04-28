Paris Junior College will open the eighth annual New Works Festival when “Pyro Playfest: Raise Your Voice!” opens on the Duane Allen Stage in the Ray E. Karrer Theater at 7:30 p.m., Thursday.
This annual festival features eight short one-act plays centered around the theme “Raise Your Voice!” Playwrights were encouraged to interpret the theme however narrowly or broadly they might choose and the plays are being performed for the first time.
“This is more of a mature Playfest than we’ve done in the past and that fits the theme of the season, ‘Raise Your Voice,’” said Playfest director and drama instructor William L. Walker. “It touches on social issues. Also this year we have more student directors, to give more of them the opportunity to experience the role.”
Walker said he was doing more design and sound work and fellow drama instructor Robyn Huizinga was mentoring more because of the higher student engagement.
“This has been a true team effort,” Walker said. “It’s really been quite amazing to watch the students come out of their shells and create. We want to continue that higher engagement in the future. Young theater students don’t know how to speak truth to power and we’re trying to teach them as actors to use their voice. It will give our students more opportunities.”
Drama student Aria Scroggins is one of those trying out directing with “The Fairest of All.” She found it very different from acting.
“Directing is more stressful,” said Scroggins, “as you try to figure out where to put everyone and give orders to people who are no older than me. I like acting, but directing is fun. This play tells the story of a problem of today but it’s fairy tale-ish.”
“I play the owner/operator of a sex trafficking business who can shape-shift different forms,” said Preston Clark, a current Paris High School student who plays Wolf in “The Fairest of All.”
“He comes off as charming initially but by Scene 2 you see that he’s creepy and a terrible person,” said Clark. “The play is about getting the girls out of his grasp.”
Due to limited on-stage seating, reservations for “Raise Your Voice” are strongly recommended.
Email pjcdrama@parisjc.edu to save your seat. Thursday through Saturday, April 28-30 the festival begins at 7:30 p.m. and at 2:30 p.m. on May 1.
The production runs a little less than two hours and has a 10-minute intermission.
Tickets are $15 general admission, $10 senior adults and students, and free with a current PJC faculty, staff, or student ID. Tickets will be paid for by cash or check only at the door at the performance for which reservations were made.
