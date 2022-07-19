Reno City Hall
Trent Reed / The Paris News

RENO — The City of Reno has rescheduled a handful of movie nights originally planned for the summer, which will now be spaced out from August to October.

Aug. 5, the city will show the Disney-Pixar musical, “Encanto.” On Aug. 19, the city will show animated film, “ Sing 2.” On Sept. 2, the city will show, “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.” And on Oct. 21 there will be a showing of “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.”

Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.