CLARKSVILLE — After months of explaining the condition of the city’s sewer woes to the City Council, Matt McAdoo, the city’s public works director, finally got the go ahead to purchase a vac machine to help ease the stress on the city system after a vote Tuesday night in City Hall.
McAdoo said after the vote that the new equipment with hydro evacuating capabilities will be a big help to his department in keeping the city’s sewer lines free of debris that includes “flushable” wipes that are so problematic.
“They should not be flushed down the toilet regardless of what the label says,” he said.
The debate over spending more that $70,000 on the Vacuum Excavator revolved around a three-month spending moratorium the council placed on itself in February. The moratorium was to keep the council from frivolously spending money.
But as McAdoo pointed out Tuesday and has pointed out in the past, the price of the sewer vacuums keeps rising and that it was a much needed item for the department.
The council voted 5-3 to enter a financial agreement that calls for a yearly payment of $14,967.43 over five years with the first payment due one year after signing the agreement, The council signed the agreement Wednesday.
Police chief Mark Gable reported to the council that he had made an arrest at 304 East Star St. where squatters have been living in an abandoned trailer on and off without the property owner’s permission.
The city and the owner have posted no trespassing signs, but the signs keep getting removed by someone.
“Anyone (unauthorized) found out there will be jailed,” Gable said.
The council also approved a permit for a winefest so that store patrons could go from store to store around the square with small cups of free wine given out by a store owner with the permit.
The council tabled action on a Reasonable Communication and Coordination agreement with the Clarksville Independent School District in its effort to create its own police force. The city wants some wording cleared up and the district along with Gable will clarify the language and bring the new document back to council.
The council also announced that it is now looking for an animal control officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.