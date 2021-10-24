Tameesha Wilson remembers her husband as the man “liked by everybody in this town.” Al Wilson, owner of T&J BBQ, meaning Tender and Juicy, died last month after a long battle with congestive heart failure and cholecystitis of the gallbladder.
“Everyone always said Al should be the mayor of Paris because it seemed like he literally knew and was liked by everybody in this town,” Tameesha Wilson said.
Al Wilson’s health took a downward spiral that led to hospitalization last month for intense stomach pain. Over the ensuing weeks, his blood pressure remained too low for doctors to perform a gallbladder surgery, a concern due to his history of heart trouble. Soon after, however, his organs began to shut down. On Sept. 14, he succumbed to his illness. He was 47.
If there is anything Tameesha Wilson wants people to know about her husband, it’s how much he loved the people of Paris and how loved he felt in return.
“Al was an angel walking this Earth,” Tameesha Wilson said. “He was the kind of guy that people would come by the restaurant to talk to about anything, Al just had that way about him that made people feel so comfortable like they could say whatever, and he would just listen and offer advice.”
Al Wilson went into business with his brother, who after some time wanted to shut the food stand down because he felt it wasn’t making enough money, Tameesha Wilson said. She convinced his brother to let her and her husband take over, making payments to him from the profits. She had faith because she knew her husband had “a gift with people and a great big heart for whatever he set his mind to,” she said.
“I had so much faith in my husband because I knew he was a gift from God. I knew all he needed was a chance to shine and he would take our family out of hard times and we would never look back,” she said. “When we first met, we were living with his niece, praying to God every day we could find a home for our mixed family of five kids.”
After the business took off, they soon were able to get a a house for their family. Tameesha Wilson attributes that booming business to her husband, who put every ounce of his heart into not only cooking his best barbecue, but also in providing warm and welcoming customer service.
“Al was a testament to the fact that the people really are the heart of a successful business,” she said. “Al was the heart of T&J BBQ in every way. His slogan was ‘There’s a taste of love in every bite.’”
And with Al Wilson goes T&J BBQ. Tameesha Wilson said it pains her to announce to loyal customers that she won’t try to fill her husband’s shoes because no one can.
His clothes still hang in the closet, and she cannot yet bear to part with them, she said through tears.
The food stand might come to life again in a few years when their son turns 18 and decides what to do, but for now, he’s focused on football, a sport his dad loved, and being a teen, Tameesha Wilson said. At the moment, he’s thinking of becoming a welder.
“The last thing (Al) said to me before passing was to make sure the kids were taken care of. As soon as I promised him I would make sure of that, he seemed to let go and return to heaven,” Tameesha Wilson said. “I assured him with everything in me — I got this — and I knew he was tired so it was OK for him to leave now, and then he did.”
Paris Collective, who helped the Wilsons raise money in 2020 when the Wilsons closed the business after Al Wilson’s heart attack, has opened a DonorBox.org fundraiser to help Tameesha Wilson stay on her feet financially. To donate, visit donorbox.org/helping-al-wilson-s-family.
“Al was a giver that radiated love and happiness at every opportunity. He was a genuine person that our little community will dearly miss. Please stop by and pay your respects, if you like. His barbecue stand is across the street from The Grand Avenue apartments,” Paris resident and T&J BBQ customer Latrel Lacey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.