BOGATA — Vincent Lum resigned from his position as Bogata mayor tonight at a well-attended City Council meeting. He was joined in resignation by councilman Don Roach.
Some community members had called upon Lum to give up his position after a controversy arose regarding the former mayor's use of a monthly expense account without receipts for expenditures.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
