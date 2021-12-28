Today’s story is part one of a three-part series featuring 10 of the biggest local stories of 2020 as chosen by the newspaper’s editorial staff, based on online readership statistics, hard copy sales and community feedback. Part III featuring stories at Nos. 3, 2 and 1 will run Dec. 30.
Industry
Industry in and around Paris made the news in 2021 with one major industry laying off most of its workers and halting production at its Paris facility; another major industry beginning production at it new facility and several established manufacturing plants announcing plans to expand and hire more workers.
Solar Farms
Solar farms continued to make news in 2021 after six such operations announced plans in 2020 to take up residence in Lamar County.
In January, the first of several large solar farms to locate in Lamar County, Impact Solar, began operation, supplying enough electricity for 41,000 Texas homes, adding millions of dollars to Prairiland ISD coffers and providing income for at least 25 years to landowners who own the 1,900 acres beneath the solar panels.
The parent company, Lightsource bp, out of San Francisco, California, said it would sell the energy generated by the $250 million project to industry giant bp, formerly British Petroleum.
For Prairiland ISD, the project means about $4.3 million added to its coffers over the next decade, which the expects to use to pay for construction of new facilities.
Solar panels are made of a conducting material, usually silicon, infused with another element like phosphorus on top to create a negative charge and silicon infused with boron on the bottom layer to create a positive charge, allowing an electric field to occur. That allows the electrons to flow over the layers and produce electricity. Most commercially available solar panels generate around 20% from the light they convert.
And, according to an article from Sciencing.com, solar power reduced harmful emissions into the environment by 70%, including chemicals like mercury and arsenic.
Trailer builders
Also in January, Platinum Star joined the growing cadre of manufacturers building vehicle trailers in the Paris area. The new business is located in Bogata.
The increasing number of trailer plants in the county, drew the attention of Besser Pro, an axle manufacturer for trailer applications, to Paris. The company purchases a 30,000-square foot building in the city’s NW Industrial Park in September with an option on an additional 14 acres nearby.
Just recently, Delco Trailers received a tax incentive from the county in anticipation of a $29 million investment and construction of a new 550,000-square-foot plant on 68 acres west to town in Highway 82.
A few days later they announced they had completed financing for the project, which is expected to bring 300 new jobs to Lamar County over the next 5 years. Constriction is expected to be complete next year.
More than 90% of the new jobs will be accessible to persons with a high school degree or equivalent, and every job will have strong wages and include healthcare and other benefits.
Firm plans expansion
In February, Metro Gate and Manufacturing Co,, a family-owned and operated firm in existence since 1982 in Lamar County, announced plans for expansion at its facility west of Paris, which would include 40 new jobs with an average wage of $18 an hour.
In July, the Sharrock Family celebrated their growth with an open air reception for about 75 people — friends, business associates and community leaders.
“I started with a flat bed pickup, a wheelbarrow and a pair of post hole diggers,” Richard Sharrock said as he explained how he first learned to build chain-link fences. The business grew from there to include product lines for agriculture and rodeo use such as gates, pens, roping chutes, stalls, fencing, feeders and more.
American Spiral Weld
In May, despite weather delays, and the late arrival of equipment due to the pandemic, American SpiralWeld Pipe Co., the largest manufacturer to build in Paris from the ground up in the past 35 years, began production of large diameter water/wastewater steel pipe.
Build by Harrison-Walker-Harper Construction of Paris, Texas, the 290,000-square-foot facility produces steel pipe with a minimum of 24 inches in diameter and maximum of 144 inches, and wall thicknesses of up to 1-inch. The facility also is equipped to line and coat pipe up to 120 inches in diameter and weighing as much as 37 tons.
American SpiralWeld announced the cost of the facility was between $70 and $90 million. The plant is in the Paris Industrial Park off NW Loop 286, on 140 acres provided by Paris Economic Development Corp. as part of a roughly $3.5 million incentive package to lure the Birmingham, Alabama-based plant to Paris.
Turner Pipe lays-offs
In July, long-time pipe manufacturer Turner Industries announced a major lay-off of workers at its Paris facility to take place on Aug. 30.
The reason given for the layoff’s was reduced customer orders associated with continuing uncertainties in the industry.
After the virus impacted Turner’s markets in the summer of 2020, about 500 workers were laid-off, but a little over 300 were recalled a month later. Of those 170 were let go in January of this year, leaving a workforce of just over 200, before the announcements in July.
Four months ago, plant officials referred to the need to “slow operations” and expressed belief in “the future of pipe fabrication and the critical role that our Paris, Texas, facility will play when the market returns.”
Fannin County lakes
Ralph Hall
Contractors for Lake Ralph Hall broke ground on a June morning on the Leon Hurse Dam northeast of Ladonia. Twenty years in the making, the lake is named for former longtime U.S. Congressman Ralph M. Hall and the dam for former Ladonia Mayor Leon Hurse. Thirty years ago, the two envisioned a lake to provide water and boost the local economy. In 2004, Hall forged the connection between the city and Upper Trinity, which then began a lengthy state and federal permitting process.
Blakely Hall, the oldest of Ralph Hall’s three sons, spoke about how much his dad, who died March 7, 2019, would have enjoyed the day.
“If Dad were here, the ceremony would be a lot longer,” the son quipped to a round of laughter. “I know he would be so appreciative. Our family is extremely honored, and it will be something we never forget.”
In addition to the construction of the dam and Highway 34 bridge, other components of the projected $490 million project financed by the Texas Water Development Board include a raw water pump station, a 32-mile raw water pipeline, a balancing reservoir, operation/maintenance facility and improvement and upgrades to state and county roads adjacent to the lake.
Construction is wrapping up in Fannin County on the first reservoir to be built in Texas in the past 30 years.
Bois d’Arc
Workers are putting the final touches on the two-mile dam and 16,641-acre Bois d’Arc Lake located northwest of Honey Grove, under construction since June 2018 when the North Texas Municipal Water District broke ground on the reservoir that will furnish water to roughly 80 cities, mainly in the Dallas metroplex.
“It’s getting close, and we are getting excited,” public information specialist Kathleen Vaught said Wednesday afternoon. “Although the most visible aspects of the lake are nearing completion, there is still work to be done around the lake and at the Leonard Water Treatment Plant.
“We hope to be delivering water in mid-2022, but that all depends on Mother Nature,” Vaught added, noting that work continues both at Leonard and on the treated water pipeline between the treatment plant and the district’s regional water system distribution point near McKinney. Depending on when the Texas Parks and Wildlife and the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office gives the go ahead, the lake should be open to the public sometime in the spring, she said.
Crews also are pouring the last soil and cement to seal the same and are finishing electrical and communication wiring in the pump station. Once these areas are completed, hopefully in October, crews will allow the lake to rise above its current elevation of 509 feet above sea level until it reaches its final elevation of 534 feet.
Wastewater plant
A $64 million plus revamp of a wastewater treatment plant in Paris supported by an initial $46 million debt package and increases in the city’s water and sewer rates for the foreseeable future comes in at number four in The Paris News Top Ten Stories for 2021.
Paris City Council committed to the revamp of the water treatment plant in June 2019 when councilors approved a $370,000 engineering agreement with Garver USA to evaluate the needs of the 60-year-old plant, to evaluate load projections 20 years out and to assist with partial funding through the Texas Water Development Board. Funding assistance did not come through.
The 2019 vote to hire Garner marked the second time a professional service agreement had been before city leaders. With a split vote in January 2016, the council voted against a similar contract, opting to delay work on the sewer treatment plant until a $45 million water and sewer line project was completed. The majority of that project saw completion during the year.
In January 2021, the council voted to sell $46 million in certificates of obligation with design completion expected in June 2022 and the start of the first part of a two-phase construction project to begin in August 2022. Certificates of obligation, expected to be paid over a 30-year period, did not require a public vote. Payment comes from the Water/Sewer Utility budget and not from the city’s tax-supported General Fund, thus the regular increases to sewer service rates. Another estimated $18 million in bonds are to be sold in July 2024, and the second phase of construction is to begin in October 2024 to be completed in May 2026.
To support payment of the initial $46 million debt, Paris City Council in February approved a semi-annual sewer rate increase for city water users. Residents who use 2,000 gallons of water a month saw a sewer rate increase of $1.59 in April, another $1.72 in October, $1.86 in April 2022, 89 cents in October 2022 with potential increases on a semi-annual basis for a total $13.94 increase over the course of six years, bringing monthly sewer bills to $32.56 in April 2026.
Those who use 5,000 gallons of water a month saw an increase of $3.95 a month in April and another $4.29 in October, $4.63 in April 22 and $2.21 in October 22 with increases on a semi-annual basis for a total increase of $34.62 over the course of six years, bringing monthly sewer bills to $80.95 in April 2026.
Coming on the heels of the sewer rate increase, the city in June increased the water rate. Including the earlier sewer rate increase, residential customers using 2,000 gallons of water by October saw an 82-cent increase from $15.56 to $16.38 per month; 5,000 gallons, $1.78 increase from $33.97 to $35.75 per month; and 10,000 gallons, $3.39 increase from $64.65 to $68.04. Commercial customers using 5,000 gallons saw a $6.73 increase from $92.62 to $99.35 and for 10,000 gallons, an increase of $12.74 from $174.70 to $187.44.
If trends continue as in the past several years, consumers can expect to see continued water and sewer rate increases, rate consultant Chris Ekrut of NewGenStrategies & Solutions told Paris City Council members in July.
Addressing the April 12 sale of $46 million in revenue bonds to finance the first phase of the wastewater treatment plant reamp, Ekrut recommended continued rate action.
“I highly recommend that you continue to take rate action along with this policy because the bond rating agencies look at this to make sure you’re in compliance,” Ekrut said. “Because of that, you received a very good rating on your debt.” The consultant spoke of the interest rate of 2.216495% and savings of $7.5 million from earlier interest projections that bond adviser Mark McLiney with Samco Capital Markets reported at the time of the bond sale.
The city’s water rate maintenance policy established in 2010, requires the setting of water and wastewater rates to maintain net utility revenues equal to 1.1 times the principal and interest payments on all outstanding utility debt. In addition to meeting yearly payments, the utility fund must maintain a reserve equal to the average annual principal and interest payments for all outstanding debt issues plus $500,000 in contingency.
In October, the city learned design work on the plant is on schedule for a 2026 completion.
“I can’t give enough praise to your staff,” engineer Lance Klement of Garver USA said at an October meeting. “They’ve been one of the most actively engaged treatment plant groups that we’ve worked with and have had very good opinions about how we can save capital costs.”
Working on the project since March with city staff and Hayter Engineering of Paris, Klement said the design is 30% complete with work on schedule for a 2026 completion of the $60 million renovation.
“We’ve got the initial concepts down on paper, we’re looking at the overall footprint and we’re building structures around those processing units,” Klement said. “We’re at the phase now where we’re starting to write into the document the specifications that tell the contractors what units can be built, and when they can be built to still allow a fully treatable, fully functional treatment plant throughout the construction.”
Klement said 100% design completion is scheduled by spring with a July 2022 timeframe for advertisement for construction bids on phase one to be complete in summer 2024 and phase two construction completing in summer 2026.
