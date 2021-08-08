The Paris Junior College Board of Regents approved a proposed tax rate of 8.15 cents per $100 valuation at Thursday’s called meeting.
President Pam Anglin told the board the “no new revenue” rate would be 7.58 cents, but a tax rate at or above 8.1864 cents would require the college to hold a rollback election.
“So, we’re proposing a rate of 8.15 cents,” she said. “That doesn’t generate a lot of extra revenue.”
At the last meeting July 22, the board discussed how the Texas Legislature has been relying on local property taxes more and more to make up for decreased state revenue. The college’s jurisdiction has $4.641 billion in taxable valuation, and after including exempted and frozen properties, the total comes down to $4 billion. The proposed 2021-22 rate will generate about $300,000 more in revenue, Anglin said.
