It’s been a good year for economic development in Paris and Lamar County despite the hardships businesses face as a result of Covid-19, the deadliest pandemic the world has faced in the past 100 years.
That’s the word Paris Economic Development Corp executive director Maureen Hammond brought to the economic engine’s board of directors last week via her first annual report since taking over leadership a little more than a year ago.
“We’ve had a good year,” Hammond said. “I want to talk at a high level about economic trends for Paris and Lamar County because I think there’s a lot of positive data despite Covid and the uncertainty and challenges we face.”
Hammond noted increased sales tax revenue from $1.2 million in 2011 to roughly $1.7 million in fiscal year 2020-21. She also mentioned growth in new commercial and residential development as documented by an increase in building permits.
“There have been some really exciting projects with Farmers Bank & Trust building a second location, the announcement of the new Home 2 Suites by Hilton, several retailers like Chick-fil-A, Wendy’s and other coffee and tea shops,” Hammond said. “Hopefully we’ll come out strong for 2021.”
Speaking about job growth, Hammond noted the county had a 1% growth in net new jobs of 286 from first quarter 2020 to first quarter 2021 while those communities benched marked against, including Longview-Kilgore and Sherman-Denison areas, had no growth or losses.
“I think that speaks volumes about our ability to stay strong even in a time like this,” Hammond said, noting most of the job growth was in manufacturing, a key factor for sustained growth. “In talking with our key manufacturers, I have also seen an increase in average wages.”
Hammond emphasized a positive economic report does not come without a lot of work behind the scenes by board members. She noted a planning meeting in February and the formation of working committees for incentive review, land, marketing and policy review.
“I am really proud of what you guys are doing,” Hammond said. “We’ve instituted regular meetings with city council members and with industrial leaders to increase communication, working relationships and transparency. We’ve also developed a social media strategy and approved the first plan of work in over six years.”
Hammond reviewed the year’s incentive agreements and resulting activity including the most recent purchase by trailer-axle manufacturer Besser Pro of the 30,000 square-foot Winfield facility in the NW Industrial Park with an option to buy 14 acres for expansion. Initially the company will employ an estimated 30 full-time workers with an average wage of at least $18 an hour.
Reporting on other recent partnerships, Hammond noted that American SpiralWeld Pipe Co began production earlier this year and now employs 80 workers. JSkinner Baker, which received a $300,000 incentive for rail development, now employs 267 workers. The sale of acreage in the Gene Stallings Business Park in southwest Paris to Texas Department of Transportation resulted in retaining 160 jobs at an average wage of $60,000 a year. The department plans to build a state-of-the-art facility in the next few years. Metro Gate Manufacturing Co, which received a $120,000 job creation incentive and $40,000 in capital investment incentives, has completed a 20,000-foot expansion and has added roughly half the 40 new jobs required in the next five years.
“Altogether we have retained or created 270 jobs,” Hammond said. “They will generate an estimated annual payroll of $13 million and will produce a total annual economic impact of $82 million a year to include capital investment, payroll and direct indirect and supplier household spending.”
In a report about Turner Industries, which since July is running a skeleton crew at the facility that once employed more than 600 workers, Hammond said she and PEDC chairman Josh Bray visited corporate headquarters in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and returned encouraged by the firm’s willingness to continue investing in the Paris plant.
“It has taken them longer to rebound than first thought, but I think one of the things we have working in our favor is that the Paris facility has the capacity for large scale projects and has nuclear certification,” Hammond said. “We will continue working with them, and we organized a meeting of partners to support a job fair for their employees.”
Hammond concluded her report by expressing appreciation for support of the board from Paris City Council, Paris Junior College, the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce and “our partners” before saying to directors, “I’ve never worked with a board that was so engaged and cares so much about their community. I’m thrilled for the team we have, and I think we have a bright future.”
