The indictment of a 64-year-old Paris woman for murder heads this month’s Lamar County Grand Jury true bills, according to District Clerk Shawntel Golden.
Paris police arrested Berlina Price in the early morning hours of July 10 at a residence in the 700 block of West Cherry Street. Price told officers she was arguing with the deceased, pulled a handgun and shot him, according to the report.
Other indictments include the following.
Eric Ray Adams, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, repeat offender.
Mary Ellen Autry, forgery of a government instrument/money.
Jimmy Dean Brown, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Kalabe James Brown, three counts unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Shan Carlyle Bryant, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Misty Dawn Campbell, possession of a controlled substance, 1 to 4 grams.
Rusty Dale Campsey, possession with intent to deliver 4-200 grams, habitual offender.
Robert Coulter Jr. possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
David Ronald Davis, forgery of a government instrument/money
Ronald James Davis, forgery of a government instrument/money.
Jerry Wayne Day III, possession of a controlled substance, 1-5 grams, habitual offender.
Clayton Edward Dooley, theft less than $2,500 with two prior convictions, habitual offender.
Tabitha Ferguson, forgery.
Christopher Matthew Foiles, driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
Clinterius Malik Franklin, possession with intent to deliver, 4-200 grams.
Brett Anthony Furrilo, burglary of a habitation.
Eric Garcia, possession with intent to deliver 1-4 grams.
Ixtos, Isaias Quiche, aka Wilver Hernandez, intoxicated manslaughter with vehicle as a deadly weapon; intoxicated assault with vehicle as a deadly weapon.
Cornelius Deshong Jenkins, felon in possession of a firearm.
Nicholas Don-Paul Johnson, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Tradavious Arnold Leeks, engaging in organized criminal activity.
Lindsey Brooke Maddox, theftt less than $2,500 with two prior convictions, repeat offender.
Carl Leroy Morton, forgery of government instrument/money.
Thomas Odell Webb, forgery government instrument/money.
Charles Gaylon Whitten, stalking.
Jaquavius Jashon, criminal mischief, $2,500-$30,000.
