Blossom — The Blossom City Council will appoint a new council member at 5:30 p.m. Thursday when it meets at Blossom City Hall, 1240 W Front St.
The council is considering establishing and budgeting town marshall and code enforcement officer positions before it sets ordinances for the 2022 property tax and trash service rates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.