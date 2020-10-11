With colder weather just around the corner, vehicle maintenance is important not just to extend the life of a vehicle, but to keep the driver and passengers safe. That means fluids in vehicles need to be checked as part of regular maintenance to ensure vehicles get the most — and safest — bang for their buck.
Brake fluid
Brake fluid is critical to stopping a moving car. Fluid does not compress, so it transfers force into pressure. That means when a brake pedal is pushed, the fluid is moved to the front and back brakes, creating pressure that stops the vehicle.
Even speedsters need to be able to stop sometimes, and with cooler weather around the corner, Burton said checking brake fluid is crucial for safety and car longevity.
“Believe it or not, some of the brakes do end up having condensation in the lines that can freeze and cause your brakes to fail,” said Chris Burton, parts specialist at NAPA Auto Parts.
A car’s owner’s manual will include the recommended type of fluid and changing schedule for brake fluid.
Engine oil
Vehicles take both conventional and synthetic oil, but Burton said around 2005 to 2010, most manufacturers began to transition to synthetic oil because it lasts far longer than regular oil. According to Consumer Reports, many mainstream manufacturers use synthetic oil because it has a lower viscosity than conventional oil, so it flows more freely within an engine, causing less build up.
Burton said it’s important to know which type of fluid a vehicle uses, because using the wrong kind, or switching from one to the other could cause damage.
“That’s a big deal,” he said. “Because if you’re running synthetic, you always want to stay with synthetic. Now, if you’re running regular, conventional … you can switch over to it. But once you go to it, you don’t want to switch back.”
Burton is a synthetic oil advocate and said he encourages owners to use it.
“Not only is the longevity of the oil better with the synthetic oil, but it can take higher temperatures, and it just does a lot better than the regular conventional,” he said.
There’s also a difference between driving around town and driving frequently on the highway. Burton said if a car is used for longer highway drives, it can go about 7,000 miles in between an oil change. If it’s an in-town car making frequent stops, the owner should aim for a change every 5,000 miles.
If an owner takes their car in for an oil change, many dealerships or repair shops will use a sticker on the windshield of the vehicle to remind the owner when the oil should be checked or replaced.
Transmission fluid
Transmission fluid is responsible for allowing smooth changing from park, to drive, to reverse and for changing gears while driving, but each type of transmission uses a different kind of fluid.
Burton said it’s important to know what kind of transmission fluid a car uses, because the owner should stick to that particular type to get the best performance.
“Every car make has a slightly different transmission fluid that they run. You definitely never want to mix them,” Burton said. “Never mix the fluids because it can cause it to contaminate each other and cause it to clog up the system and cause it overheat.”
If an owner is unsure what kind of transmission fluid their car uses, Burton recommends going into a shop instead of changing it at home to ensure the correct fluid is being used.
“Definitely come in and talk to us and we can tell you the best route to go and the fluid that your car takes,” he said.
Antifreeze
Vehicles heat up quickly, even on short drives, so antifreeze plays a critical role in cooling down an engine to keep it running smoothly, and without damage. Some older vehicles used to use water to cool down engines, but that caused freezing and rust, so newer cars use antifreeze instead.
Antifreeze comes in many different colors and varieties, each made specifically for different vehicles — they way they were intended to be used. Burton said owners need to be careful, because using the incorrect type of antifreeze can actually void the warranty on a car because it’s stated in the manual which kind should be used.
“It’s what the manufacturer says will work and that’s how they built them,” Burton said. “So that’s how they want them to be run.”
Windshield wiper fluid
Texas drivers know how important windshield wiper fluid is, as bugs love to come out at night and can cause a nasty mess on a windshield that isn’t only unsightly, but can obscure vision, making driving risky.
Replacing it frequently makes for the cleanest glass and Burton said different varieties can be used based on the season. At NAPA, they offer wiper fluid that works all the way down to zero degrees, and they even carry sub-zero fluid — but he said most drivers here won’t need that unless they’re planning on traveling out of state.
But since temperatures in Northeast Texas can dip below freezing, Burton said it’s important to make sure a vehicle is using wiper fluid instead of water during the winter months. The potential of ice forming on a windshield while driving is dangerous.
“If you’re running water — most people like to fill it up with water — if you have water in there, you definitely want to get as much out as you can and grab some windshield washer fluid and put it in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.