The Paris Planning & Zoning Commission is to consider several zoning change requests and property development plats when the commission meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
Rezoning requests include from one-family to two-family at 2560-2562 Kessler Drive, from one-family to two-family at 315 26th St. NE, from agricultural to heavy industrial on property owned by Paris Economic Develop Corp. on Southwest Loop 286, from one-family to heavy industrial at 1130 30th St. NW, from neighborhood service to neighborhood service with specific use at 3660 Clarksville St.
Preliminary and final plat requests are for properties located at 2354-2356 E. Cherry St., 2900 Lamar Ave., 3475 Lamar Ave. and 415-425 4th St. SW.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.