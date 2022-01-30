RENO – The Reno Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing Monday on a request to rezone part of the William Scott Survey at 6494 Old Clarksville Road from agriculture to residential during its regular meeting at 6 p.m. in City Hall at 160 Blackburn St.
Property owner Ryan Terrel requested the hearing.
Commission members also plan to discuss and make a recommendation to be sent to the City Council on the request after the public hearing.
