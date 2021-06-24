The Paris News directed $10,000 this week to Horizon House in Paris to help that organization provide housing and services for area homeless and to further their mission in the community.
The gift came via the Carmage and Martha Ann Walls Foundation, which allows publishers at all Southern Newspapers Inc.-owned papers to choose a local nonprofit or nonprofits to receive funds each year.
Carmage Walls founded Southern Newspapers, which now owns 11 community newspapers in Texas and Oklahoma. Martha Ann Walls served as president of the company for most of its history. Their daughter, Lissa Walls, now owns the company, and her parents’ legacy of community giving lives on through her and the foundation.
“I’m proud that our recommendation that the Horizon House receive a donation for this year, from the Carmage and Martha Ann Walls Foundation, was accepted to ensure that they will be able to help people in need in Lamar County,” Paris News Publisher Clay Carsner said.
The long-term shelter, which was taken over by the Lamar County Human Resources Council headed by Shelly Braziel in October 2020, houses around 30 people and doesn’t just put a roof over their heads. Horizon House offers everything from mental health support to life skills classes, with the understanding that homelessness doesn’t just come from losing a job but is often intertwined with multiple factors.
Publishers of each newspaper recommend organizations for funding, and the foundation’s board of trustees vote on distribution.
Past recipients of Carmage and Martha Ann Walls Foundation grants distributed through the Paris News include The Salvation Army in Paris and the Downtown Food Pantry, among many others.
Organizations that received grants for 2021 provide housing assistance, meals, job training, counseling, animal rescue and adoption, health care to the underinsured and literacy courses, among other worthwhile endeavors.
In the past 10 years, the foundation has given more than $3 million to the communities Walls-owned newspapers serve, including Galveston, Baytown, Brazoria County, Bay City, Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Paris, New Braunfels, Kerrville, Seguin and in Lawton, Oklahoma.
“Walls Foundation grants allow us to have a significant impact on nonprofits that enrich our community and the efforts of local volunteers,” Carsner said. “We literally are invested in our towns in so many ways, including job creation, community building, accountability journalism, marketing to help local businesses reach audiences and more. I’m proud to be a part of that mission.”
