A rocky Wednesday night is in the National Weather Service forecast as a Pacific cold front sweeps over the Red River Valley.
Temperatures will remain quite warm leading up to the front’s passage, with today’s high forecast at 68 degrees and low at 55. Wednesday’s high is forecast to be 69 degrees with rain chances picking up from 40% to 80% after noon. As the cold front settles over the area, there’s a chance for strong storms that may produce isolated hail, according to the weather service’s Storm Prediction Center.
While the highest potential for strong storms is from central Texas northeastward into the Arklatex area overnight Wednesday, warm mid-level temperatures may provide strong enough capping to prevent storm formation, wrote forecaster Matt Mosier for the Storm Prediction Center.
The National Weather Service in Fort Worth warns that while instability is likely to remain marginal, if an updraft develops, it will have access to plenty of shear capable of producing “at least a few supercells.”
“Along the line of storms, the main threat would likely damaging winds, but there will be sufficiently strong (0- to 3-kilometer) shear oriented orthogonal to the line of storms to warrant a mention of brief spin-ups along the line,” meteorologist Juan Hernandez said in forecast discussion.
With much cooler air coming in behind the front, the Red River Valley will see a cooler Thursday. The forecast high is 52 while the overnight low will be near 26. The chill is expected to stick around for Friday, which is forecast to be sunny and 54 degrees with a low around 30.
Warmer air returns Saturday, helping to get the high to near 62 degrees, and Sunday, pushing it higher to 66, according to the National Weather Service.
