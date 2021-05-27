In other business

As part of Tuesday’s regular meeting, Fannin County commissioners:

• Amended revenue budget for Fund 413 to accept federal CARES Act money totaling $751,476.

• Observed multiple orders by 336th Judicial District Judge Laurine Blake to set the salary of the county auditor to $75,991.72; to set the salary of the county auditor’s assistants to $59,332.17, $45,369.77 and $52,964.10; and to set the salary of the official court reporter to $97,462.66 for fiscal year 2021-22.

• Set the speed limit to 30 mph on CRs 1545 and 1430 in Precinct 1.

• Set a public hearing for 8:50 a.m. June 15 to hear comments regarding the archive plans for the district clerk and county clerk for 2021-22.

• Approved a $5,000 after-the-fact purchase of an air conditioning unit for the jail at CR 4200.

• Approved the sale of a 2017 Ford Explorer from the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office, determined to be no longer patrol worthy.

• Awarded a bid for county landscaping services to A1 Texas Lawn Care for $9,230 annually based on 26 mowings per year, prorated.

• Tabled discussion and possible action regarding county-owned mowing equipment.

• Passed on discussion with cost estimator regarding the vision for the Fannin County Justice Center.