BONHAM — May is officially Mental Health Awareness Month in Fannin County following Commissioners’ Court action Tuesday.
A proclamation read and approved for County Judge Randy Moore’s signature draws attention to the importance of mental health to a person’s overall well-being, and it recognizes that the Covid-19 pandemic is one of many challenges that impacts mental health. While prevention is an effective way to reduce the burden of mental health conditions, there are practical tools all people can use to improve their mental health and increase resiliency, the proclamation states.
“(W)ith effective treatment, those individuals with mental health conditions can recover and lead full, productive lives,” it states, adding “each business, school, government agency, health care provider, organization and citizen shares the burden of mental health problems and has a responsibility to promote mental health wellness and support prevention and treatment efforts.”
As for the Covid-19 pandemic, Fannin County extended its declaration of disaster and its continuity of operations plans another week with both changed to reflect Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest guidance on mask wearing mandates. The extensions come as the number of new and active cases remains low in the county. With Moore absent, Commissioner Jerry Magness offered the latest update on case numbers, saying that as of 4:45 p.m. Monday, there had been 2,619 confirmed and 876 probable cases in the county since the pandemic began in March 2020. Of the total 3,495 cases, there were five active cases, and all were in the state prison system, Magness said. The number of fatalities has remained stable at 108, and the hospitalization rate for the entire Trauma Service Area, which includes the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, was down to 2.69%, Magness said.
Commissioners took action Tuesday to accept more than $3.44 million in American Recovery Program funds. The money comes from the latest pandemic stimulus package passed by Congress and approved by President Joseph Biden. The problem, however, is the federal government hasn’t been clear on how the county can spend the money, commissioners learned.
County Treasurer David Woodson recommended placing the funds into IntraFi Network Deposit CDs for 13 weeks, which would give the county enough time to learn more about how it can spend the American Recovery Program funds. The money would be placed with partner banks, not to exceed FDIC protection, Woodson said. The funds would earn an interest rate of 0.02%, which is revisited every Wednesday per an agreement with the bank.
“Right now, the instructions that we received from the feds is kind of general, and what we don’t want to do is go out and spend the money, and then they say, “well that doesn’t qualify, you’re going to need to pay us back,’” Woodson said.
The county couldn’t touch the funds while they are in the CDs, unless it pays a hefty fee. If after 13 weeks the county wants to renew, that would be an option, Woodson said.
In other business, commissioners selected members and staggered term limits for a Lake Ralph Hall Zoning Committee. Magness will serve as chair of the committee for an initial two-year term. Joining him will be Ladonia Mayor Jan Cooper and Kyle Griffin, also for two-year terms; John Ed Shinpaugh and Jaylen Wallace, each to serve four-year terms; and Walter Goodwater and Ricky Roberts, each to serve three-year terms. Future committee members will serve four-year terms each.
Also selected Tuesday was the county’s Salary Grievance Committee for fiscal year 2021-22. Moore is to serve as a non-voting chairman, and he’ll be joined by the sheriff, county tax assessor, county treasurer, county clerk, district clerk, district attorney and two members of the public, including Mary Dodson and Jill Marchbanks. Selected as alternates were Brian Eaves and Glen Dale Gentry.
Commissioners also discussed a possible land separation of the 176 acres belonging to the Multipurpose Complex. Businesses have asked about the 140 acres not in use, but due to a lack of documentation regarding leases, a new survey is needed to determine where the land could be separated. One suggestion was to put up a fence on the east side of the complex to serve as a property line for future expansion.
