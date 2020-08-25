After weeks of emailing, calling and even showing up in person to the Lamar County Commissioners’ Court, members of the Paris Collective feel like they’re shouting into an abyss.
Collective organizers Taisley Scroggin and Latrel Lacy said they have repeatedly tried to get in contact with the commissioners to get an item on the agenda for an upcoming meeting, but the only person they received a response from was the secretary. They said she gave them an expected response: the commissioners and County Judge Brandon Bell did not want to discuss their issue.
Paris Collective has been lobbying for the Commissioners' Court to discuss the removal of a Confederate statue outside the Lamar County Courthouse. The commissioners and then county judge Chuck Superville visited the issue of moving the statue in 2017, and amid strong public turnout, the court tied in a 2-2 vote with the tie-breaking commissioner absent. Following a series of protests outside the courthouse in the past few months again asking for the statue to be taken down, Scroggin and Lacy opened an online petition, signed by more than 2,000 people.
“When you have a resident who can provide you a petition with over 2,000 signatures from your county saying that, yes, we want you to make a vote on this, and you refuse to respond to us, refuse to even give us a personal ‘no,’ and refuse to even talk about it with us or maybe address why you don't feel comfortable doing it — if you refuse to even talk to your constituents at all in regards to an issue that there's clearly a lot of backing for, then you're not doing your job,” Scroggin said.
Christina Erwin, the assistant chief deputy to the Lamar County Commissioners, declined comment for the commissioners when contacted by The Paris News, saying she’s been told by each that they do not wish to discuss the issue.
After successful efforts to move Confederate monuments in Houston, Dallas and other cities including Richmond, Virginia, Charleston, South Carolina, and Louisville, Kentucky, the Paris Collective wants to see similar action taken in Paris. But their main issue right now isn’t just that. In order to even discuss the proposal and vote on it, it must be approved by Bell to be put on a meeting agenda. They said that even if the commissioners aren’t in favor of their idea, it is their duty to respond to their constituents.
“You're an elected official, you knew when you took this job that there were going to be hard votes. And there were going to be times when it was hard to make those decisions for what your community wanted,” Scroggin said. “You also understood that there were going to be times when maybe what the community wants is not going to align with what you personally want. And you took this job anyway. But as far as I'm personally concerned, I think that refusing to even vote on it is a vote in itself. You're letting us know that I'm deciding now, this statue is going to stay here, and I'm not even going to give you guys the respect you deserve to hear you out and to listen to what you have to say.”
If the issue were to be put on a meeting agenda, any community member – whether they’re in favor of the statue being removed or not — would have a chance to speak their mind at a commissioners’ meeting. The commissioners would then vote on whether to send the issue on to the Texas Historical Commission, the body that has the power to approve or decline the removal. If the vote did not win enough support to be passed along, the effort would end in Paris as it did in 2017. While Scroggin and Lacy said in their ideal world, the statue would be removed, the least they would like to see is an acknowledgement from the commissioners that their calls, messages and in-person appeals have been heard.
“Obviously, in the long term, we want them to vote to put in an application to the Texas Historical Commission to have it relocated, but for short term goals, we just want to speak and we want everybody who has an opinion on this to be able to present their case at the commissioners’ court so the community can really be involved in this decision,” Lacy said.
