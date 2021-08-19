Paris ISD taxpayers will see a lower property tax rate for the 2021-22 fiscal year as a result of increasing property valuations and the state’s tax compression formula.
Trustees approved a total tax rate of $1.2517 per $100 valuation, a rate that’s just under 6 cents lower than the previous fiscal year, business manager Tish Holleman said. The rate for the 2020-21 fiscal year was 4 cents lower than the previous year’s rate, which was down 10.16 cents from the 2018-19 tax rate, according to district records. Monday’s approval came after a public hearing, during which no members from the public spoke.
“I’m sure our taxpayers appreciate it. I think they do realize we’re good stewards of their money. Taxpayer money, their money, not ours. What we’ve accomplished in the last eight years, buildings, facilities and the amazing things we’ve done and not raising taxes — actually going down — is pretty remarkable,” Superintendent Paul Jones said.
The district’s Interest & Sinking tax rate remained the same as the previous fiscal year at 29.57 cents per $100 valuation, Holleman said. The Maintenance & Operations tax rate came down to 82.2 cents per $100 valuation, plus 17 cents to cover the tax ratification election, because there was enough increase in property valuations to push the tax rate into the maximum compressed range. Tax rate compression began with the passage of House Bill 3 during the 2019 legislative session, and it is based on district property valuation growth.
Also on Monday, trustees approved a price increase for adult lunches for the second consecutive year. While Paris ISD students eat breakfast and lunch free because of the Community Eligibility Program under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program, the district is required to keep the adult costs within U.S. Department of Agriculture guidelines.
Both adult breakfast and lunch rates increased last year with the price for breakfast rising to $2.75. That’s where it will stay this year, too, as Holleman noted the rate was a fraction of a penny over the minimum required. The minimum for adult lunch this year must be $4.17, and Holleman requested and received approval for a $4.25 rate, which she hopes will cover any rate increase coming in the next year.
Also as part of Monday’s agenda, trustees approved a $146,700 bid from Jamar Contractors for the replacement of HVAC units at Lamar County Head Start. Jamar Contractors’ bid was one of three received, and the company will be using a brand of unit district officials were hoping for, Holleman said.
Trustees also gave their unanimous approval to award Bobby Smallwood Construction the Head Start’s covered drive awning project. The company bid the project at $186,466.54, which was more than the district initially planned, however, Head Start director Eva Williams has funds available to cover the project, Holleman said.
In other financial business, trustees approved three budget amendments. One moves $8,000 from the Technology budget to the public information officer’s budget since the district’s PIO, Melanie Meredith, is primarily responsible for updating the district’s sites. Another amendment will move $3,800 from unused unemployment rate funds to cover the costs associated with getting the Wildcat Athletic App up and running. Funds also were moved to ensure the district has available money to update and install advertiser signs on scoreboards and in gyms.
Trustees also hosted a brief public hearing during which no one from the public spoke regarding the use of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief II funds. Like with ESSER I funds, the state is able to capture ESSER II funds and supplant its own funding to school districts, trustees were told. Paris ISD is set to receive $4.7 million in ESSER II funds, and trustees approved of the district using that money over two years to pay salaries at Crockett Intermediate School.
And trustees approved a revision in the supplemental pay schedule for the school year to provide all three ag teachers with a $2,500 stipend. Jones said the department has “three excellent teachers and we want to keep them” and keep the ag program moving forward.
