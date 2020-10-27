Looking for some spooky talent for Halloween this year? On Halloween night, Paris Community Theatre and Circus Vaudevillian will present an “All Hallow’s Eve Extravaganza,” a free, livestream variety show featuring musicians and artists from across North Texas, as well as a live and interactive ghost hunt from the historic Plaza Theatre in downtown Paris.
“According to stories and legends passed down for decades, the over century-old Plaza Theatre in Paris, Texas, is home to a friendly poltergeist known as Annabelle,” said Sarah Stogner-Dickinson, Paris Community Theatre’s artistic director. “Volunteers tell of footsteps and mysterious noises late in the night. Props and tools have been known to disappear, only to reappear minutes later. On Halloween 2020, Paris Community Theatre and Circus Vaudevillian are dedicated to investigating these claims, and are inviting audiences to join them from the comfort of their favorite streaming service.”
“It’s going to be a fun night,” Stogner-Dickinson said. “We’ve led haunted theatre tours numerous times, and Annabelle usually gets a little more playful around Halloween. Add in the music, comedy and variety entertainment, and it’ll be a great event for the whole family.”
Beyond the ghost hunt, the livestream will be used to feature artists and arts organizations from the Paris area and across North Texas in an event presented by Circus Vaudevillian.
“Most businesses are facing severe hardships,” said Circus Vaudevillian founder Josh Maxwell, himself a former Paris resident and former AD at PCT, “but artists and arts organizations are especially hard hit by the pandemic. According to Americans for the Arts, 60% of an arts organization’s revenue traditionally comes from earned income such as ticket sales, rather than direct donations. With live events almost impossible because of the pandemic, local organizations across the U.S. are facing a crisis. We want to make North Texans aware of some of the great artists and organizations in their own backyard who need their support.”
According to Maxwell, acts scheduled to appear include The Electric Violin Lady, The Arts District Podcast, Greenville Theatre Works, the Bonham Creative Arts Center, Merrol Ray, Living Wild Outside, Ken & Celia Stogner, Professor Jay, Confetti Eddie, Chase Rains, Tia Ballard, Tony Boss, Riley Collard, Shelby Watkins, Pip Bickford, Samantha Griffin, Kevin Wickersham, JJ Freelen, Danielle McKee, Caleb Curtis, Maddi Jolley, Britney’s Stepping Out Dance Studio, the Paris High Theatre Department and Sarah Stogner-Dickinson.
“We’re just taking it a day at a time during the pandemic,” Maxwell said, “and hoping we don’t have any who have to drop out. It’s pretty touch and go. Such is 2020.”
“This is definitely different from any of the haunted theatre events we’ve done before,” Stogner-Dickinson said. “Obviously in the past haunted theatre functioned like a haunted house, so the structure of this is entirely different. Instead of using actors to perform jump scares or chase people, we’ll be looking for actual evidence of paranormal activity. The ghost hunt is still interactive; our viewers will be able to chat with us and ask questions, as well as report anything they might have seen. You basically get to participate in a live ghost hunt from the comfort of your own home.”
“Besides the ghost hunt itself we also have some skits and musical performances happening, so there’s something for everybody to enjoy,” Stogner-Dickinson added.
The event will stream live on multiple platforms, including Facebook and YouTube on Saturday, starting at 8 p.m. The event is completely free, said Maxwell.
“Probably the easiest way to watch will be Facebook,” he said. “The livestream will be on both the Circus Vaudevillian Facebook page and on PCT’s. We’ll be monitoring the comments throughout the stream and encouraging the viewers to submit questions to ask Annabelle and alert us if they see something we miss. I know we’ll be live streaming on YouTube, but we’ll mainly focus on that platform after the live stream is over.”
Maxwell said the show will be posted in segments once it’s done for easier viewing. Other platforms for the content may be announced as they are confirmed, and watching the livestream on a TV screen should be possible with the YouTube app through a smart TV device like Roku.
Visit Circus Vaudevillian’s website, CircusVaudevillian.com, for more information, or contact them via email at contact@circusvaudevillian.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.