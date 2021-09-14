RENO — It looks like clear sailing for a Reno balanced budget as council members did not make any changes to the plan for city spending for fiscal year 2021-22 at a Monday night meeting in City Hall.
The city also held a public hearing on the budget, but no one spoke on the matter.
There will be a public hearing Sept. 20 on the proposed tax rate of 49 cents per $100 evaluation.
Then, at that meeting, the council will vote on passing the new budget and tax rate.
The council did vote to pay off two debts, one in September and the other in October. The city approved $105,073 to pay off the water meter loan by Sept. 30 and then OK’d spending another $63,270 to retire its Series 2002 bond by Oct. 30. The money for the two payoffs comes from Covid-19 reimbursement funds.
City employees will get another holiday added to the list of days off after the council voted to make Juneteenth an official holiday,
“I think it ought to be a Reno holiday, also,” said Councilman Brandon Thomas before the council voted unanimously to approve it as a legal city holiday. Council members Joey McCarthy and Amanda Willows were not at the meeting.
Police Chief Jeremy Massey talked about the effectiveness of the Flock Safety camera and alert system before the council voted to pay $12,000 for a lease agreement with the firm.
“We have solved numerous cases through those cameras,” Massey said.
Mayor Bart Jetton and Councilman Stacey Nichols nodded in agreement.
“It’s amazing really,” Jetton said.
“It’s a neat system,” Nichols said.
In other business, the council appointed Lisa Mayes and Sarah Swimm to the Parks and Trails Committee after two members resigned from the group. The council also approved the committee’s request that the group now meet on the third Monday of each month at 6 p.m.
