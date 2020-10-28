OCT. 27 to OCT. 28
First Responder-Paris
Oct. 27
2:29 to 2:47 p.m., 2870 Lewis Lane.
4:10 to 4:21 p.m., 3125 Clarksville St.
10:24 to 10:43 p.m., 1820 Ballard Drive.
11:37 to 11:44 p.m., 806 9th St. NW.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
Oct. 27
6:35 to 6:58 p.m., 2950 NE Loop 286.
Public Service
Oct. 27
4:05 to 4:18 p.m., 740 23rd St. SE.
5:39 to 6:07 p.m., 3525 Darnell Poad.
