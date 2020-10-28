Fire and rescue

OCT. 27 to OCT. 28

First Responder-Paris

Oct. 27

2:29 to 2:47 p.m., 2870 Lewis Lane.

4:10 to 4:21 p.m., 3125 Clarksville St.

10:24 to 10:43 p.m., 1820 Ballard Drive.

11:37 to 11:44 p.m., 806 9th St. NW.

Vehicle Crash with Injury

Oct. 27

6:35 to 6:58 p.m., 2950 NE Loop 286.

Public Service

Oct. 27

4:05 to 4:18 p.m., 740 23rd St. SE.

5:39 to 6:07 p.m., 3525 Darnell Poad.

