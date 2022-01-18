Paris’ Cayton Flippen graduated from “‘Chicken Guy!’ University” this week, despite losing his cool in the final challenge in Orlando on this week’s installment of “Guy’s Challenge of a Lifetime” on the Food Network.
After one of the other contestants was granted a one-day leave from the contest in order to meet a work commitment back home, the other contestants continued training on the techniques and processes of running one of celebrity chef Guy Fieri’s “Chicken Guy!” restaurants. He was advised by the head trainer to “keep working on that culinary technique.”
After the absent contest returned, all six of the franchise-hopefuls were put to the test in a timed event gauging their ability to handle, by themselves, a multi-item, multi-person order, with emphasis on speed, accuracy, composure and taste. Despite good marks on accuracy and taste, Flippen was marked down on speed and composure, after he got frustrated and threw some food around.
“When I got mad, I blew the round,” he said later. “In my own mind, I fried.”
Despite the blowup, Flippen came in at fourth place in the round, and received $1,500 for his “show account.” The contestants were then told the show was going on the road to Branson, Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.