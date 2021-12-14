Three of the city’s oldest and most influential and community-minded institutions have come together to form a partnership to help ensure that Paris and Lamar County continues to have enough high quality medical personnel to meet the needs of its residents and those in the surrounding area.
Recently, Paris Regional Medical Center, Paris Junior College and the St. Joseph’s Community Foundation hosted an Open House for Health Occupations Students of America and their parents to allow access to information on the college’s courses in health occupations — including vocational and associate degree nursing, emergency medical services, enhanced nurse aide, radiology technology, surgical technology and medical records coding — and the jobs available to trained personnel and ways to help pay for that education.
The event was held at the Bobby Walters Workforce Training Center on the college’s campus and featured tours of the Health Occupations facilities and visits with many of the division’s current teachers and students. Also on hand were representatives from the college’s financial aid office, the hospital’s human resources office and from the foundation. Scores of young people, many with their parents, came from schools as far away as Commerce, asking questions and gathering information to help plan their future course of studies.
“One night several years ago, at a Senior Night football game, I listened as the announcer introduced students and listed where they were headed after graduation, and I wasn’t hearing Paris Junior College,” said Diane Nation, Paris Regional Medical Center’s director of education. “It occurred to me we needed to connect our schools’ health occupations students with PJC as a means of achieving their occupational goals. I approached Greg [Ferenchak] and Louisa [Kessel], and we talked with the hospital’s human resources director and reached out to the schools’ health occupations programs.”
“That was before the pandemic,” she said. “So it took us a while to get started. We had scheduled this event several times and had to cancel it several times, but here we are.”
“Usually, each high school will bring their students over to talk to us about the program about resources,’ said Greg Ferenchak, Dean of Health Occupations at the college. “This open house is aimed at giving all students — and their parents — a chance to talk one on one with teachers and to find out the kinds of financial aid available from the school as well as from other sources right here that support this program.
“Money should not be a barrier for a student to get into the health occupations studies, or any other program.” he said. “We want to let students born and raised here, stay here to learn and then to work locally. Money is the hardest part of getting an education.”
“Helping students stay here and work here is the reason the SJCF is partnered in the effort,” said Louisa Kessel, executive director of the foundation.
“The mission of the foundation is to perpetuate the mission of the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word and their 92-year tradition of improving the availability and effectiveness of medical care in the Red River Valley with a special emphasis on persons who are under-served or in financial need,” Kessel said. “In order to successfully accomplish St. Joseph’s Community Foundation’s mission, we need great partners. PJC and PRMC are just that. By working together, we are able to create a more educated and healthy community in which to live. Serving with both of these organizations is a true pleasure.”
The foundation has money specifically for people who will stay in the area to work after they are finished with school, Kessel said.
“We provide educational grants once someone is accepted in a program,” she said. “The grants have a lot of flexibility and can be used not just for tuition and books, but for things like rent or other expenses like gas money to get from one place to another. The grants are based on the student’s needs. We do ask that they give back to the community by staying and working here for a while.”
Nation said a variety of financial assistance is available for anyone interested in studying in the college’s health occupations programs.
“In addition to academic scholarships, there are other grants available, set up by local community members, some in honor of their loved one,” Nation said. “My family established Maddie’s Gift, a fund in honor of our daughter, Madison, and there are other grants besides the Pell Grant. The goal is to keep a student from having to work a full-time job as well as take a full load of courses. We want them focused on their studies so they can keep their grades up and finish within the two years the courses are designed to take.”
“And when they do finish, we want them to know we have a job waiting for them,” she said. “That should take the burden off the student of finding a job after graduation.”
Paris Junior College offers its students a means of staying home and saving money, while getting basic college studies accomplished in an economical way, before graduating to a four-year school for completion of degree studies.
The college’s workforce training division, including its health occupations programs, are geared to meet the needs of those who decide to enter the workforce rather than aiming for that four-year degree.
“PJC is a great program, and a great resource for the hospital and for the community,” Ferenchak said.
