Despite a sudden summer storm Saturday evening, the second annual Allen Dale Huddleston Memorial Livestock Show went off without a hitch.
“We took a 30 minute break,” Ally Huddleston Jones said. “The rain did cool things off. Their cattle got drenched.”
The break allowed for the cattle — and everyone else — to take cover and dry off.
This year the show at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds grew quite a bit, according to Jones, and a large part of it was due to Covid-19. The show raised $4,000 for Trinity Christian Academy valedictorian and salutatorian scholarships.
“We had people come from as far away as Houston,” Jones said. “It had a lot to do with (Covid-19). A lot of events have been canceled.”
And, this year they added the cattle category to the show, which helped a lot, she said.
“It turned out really good,” Jones said.
The show was started by Allen Dale Huddleston’s family, with his daughter Jones leading the way. His wife, Stacy, teaches at Trinity Christian Academy, where daughter Stacy is in her senior year. Huddleston died two years ago this past Monday of a heart attack at the age of 49, Jones said.
“I showed pigs growing up, all through junior high and high school,” she said. “It was something we all did as a family. He showed with the FFA in Prairiland when he was in high school.”
Her father was actively involved in the Lamar County 4-H, Jones said, and the family thought a livestock show would be a fitting tribute to his memory.
“The reason we picked Trinity is because with my dad, a Christian education was very important to him.”
In the pig show ring, Shyla Hatcher — who took second with her cross gilt pig — said she really wanted to work with her pig before the state fair.
“A couple of months ago, he got reserve grand,” she said. “(Saturday) he was kind of limping on the right side.”
Like the Huddlestons, her whole family is involved.
“I was raised around pigs my whole life,” Hatcher said. “My grandfather has 3,000 sows or more.”
Ava Coull from Wylie said she was happy to be competing again.
“It feels amazing,” she said. “Just getting back in the rings feels so nice.”
Beside her, Grace MacCartel echoed the sentiment.
“We were talking earlier, and we didn’t care how we placed, we just wanted to get out of the house,” MacCartel said.
Coull’s Boer cross goat, named Marlin from the movie “Finding Nemo,” took home grand champion in the goat category, and the judge complimented Marlin’s muscle tone.
“I love goats,” she said. “And showing teaches you so much.”
Judges for the event were Chris Whitley and Jeff McCarter.
Winners
Grand champion exotic heifer: Gantz Allen
Reserve champion exotic heifer: Huxley Allen
Grand champion English heifer: Autumn Bolea
Reserve champion English heifer: Claudia Romans
Grand champion American: Gantz Allen
Reserve champion American: Shyann Youngblood
Grand champion steer: Olivia Lampard
Reserve champion steer: Avery Jones
Grand champion pig: Addison Hodges
Reserve champion pig: Shyla Hatcher
Grand champion lamb: Grace Robinson
Reserve champion lamb: Maggie Sue Spencer
Grand champion goat: Ava Coull
Reserve champion goat: Payton Moss
