The Southern Gospel Music Association of Texas presents its “Southern Gospel Music Celebration” in Paris at 6 p.m. Saturday at Love Civic Center, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive. The concert is free and open to the public.
The concert will feature over 20 Texas southern gospel music artists along with artist Ronny Hinson from Nashville, Tennessee. Hinson, celebrated southern gospel singer/songwriter and member of the original Hinsons, is celebrating the 50th anniversary of his Dove Award-winning song “The Lighthouse” made popular by The Happy Goodman Family and The Hinsons.
SGMA of Texas member artists on the program include: Hendrix Trio of Texarkana; Psalm 100 of Sulphur Springs; Huckaba Family of Irving; Mercy Song Revival of Burleson, Earley Praises of North Richland Hills; Gregg Family Singers of Haltom City; Brand New of Glenn Heights; Master’s Touch of Haltom City and Mount Ida, Arkansas.
For more information, call 903-495-3954.
