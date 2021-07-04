A bolt of lightning Friday evening caused communication errors between the City of Paris’ water facilities, and led to low water pressure for several residents.
Doug Harris, director at the Paris Water Treatment Plant, said lightning struck the 20-ft. tower on top of the plant at roughly 6 p.m., which in turn disrupted radio communications with other facilities such as the pump station.
The error led to several pumps stopping while still showing on monitors as running, and as a result, Harris said, many Paris water customers experienced a drop in water pressure to below 20 psi, necessitating a boil water notice to be issued
By mid-day Friday, communications had been partially restored, and Harris said the city’s IT department was in the process of fully restoring them. In the meantime, the various branches of the water department communicated manually to keep things running as smoothly as possible, he added.
Saturday morning, the department had everything ready for city water users. Harris issued a release lifting the boil water notice.
“The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water … and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate the water no longer requires boiling,” Harris said.
If any residents still have questions, they can contact Harris or Danny Rowell, the water treatment superintendent at 903-784-2464.
