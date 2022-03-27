Paris is getting a new eatery that will be on Loop 286 next to Home Depot, according to Chad Stephens, a broker-associate with KW RealtyParis.
McAlister’s Deli has plans to open a location in Paris. The project is in the early stages with the initial deal closing a little over two weeks ago, he noted.
“It is a prime spot for a commercial location,” he said. “It is a high traffic area.”
McAlister’s menu features a variety of sandwiches such as the King Club, Harvest Chicken Salad, Jalapeno Turkey Crunch, BLT-Avocado and Reuben. There are also soups, salads, a variety of baked potatoes and a menu just for kids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.