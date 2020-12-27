Leadership shakeups at the top plagued the City of Paris during 2020, a year faced with challenges brought about by the worst health crises in 100 years, the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Paris City Council continued a search to replace a city manager forced to resign in 2019, while Paris Economic Development Corp. looked for a replacement for an executive director it fired in early 2020. Throughout the year, the city faced leadership vacancies in engineering, emergency medical services and public works, as well as both police and fire chief positions. Both Paris City Council and the PEDC board experienced shake-ups.
The resignation of city manager John Godwin in August 2019 and the termination of PEDC executive director Michael Paris in January 2020 came without full disclosures about reasons leading to their departures. Both men received compensation packages — Godwin’s disclosed at the time of his resignation and Paris’s sealed after legal proceedings.
In March, Paris City Council hired Grayson Path, of Nebraska City, Nebraska, as city manager to begin duties in late April. Before coming to Paris, Path served as city manager in Nebraska City since 2015 and in a number of administrative positions in Kansas. The PEDC board hired Maureen Hammond, of Norman, Oklahoma, as new executive director in June. Hammond served as interim president and CEO of the Norman economic development group, having served the organization since 2003 in a variety of capacities.
Both the City Council and PEDC board experienced membership changes in 2020. After several failed attempts, both the council and PEDC directors agreed to increase the economic development board from five to seven members. City Council named Josh Bray and Curtis Fendley to the two new positions, and Chase Coleman and Stephen Terrell to replace outgoing directors Timothy Hernandez and Marion Hamill. New appointees joined Mihir Panjak, Dr. A.J. Hashmi and Shay Bills.
Changes on Paris City Council began with the January resignation of councilman Billy Trenado due to illness. Councilors appointed Benny Plata to fill the position in March, then censured him in June for a social media post counselors deemed offensive, forcing his resignation. The council then appointed Gary Savage to the District 3 position in July.
The retirement of Paris Police Chief Bob Hundley in July after 41 years with the department added to vacancies left in 2019 by the resignation of Mike Vogel as fire chief and the retirement of Jerry McDaniel as city’s public works director. In July, the city manager named Michael Smith to lead public works, and in December named long-time Paris firefighter Thomas McMonigle as fire chief after he had served as interim chief for more than a year.
The October resignation of City Engineer and Director of Community Development Carla Easton, and the November retirement of Kent Klinkerman as director of Paris Emergency Medical Services, added to Hundley’s retirement, left three leadership positions still waiting to be filled.
