Paris High School seniors Amiah Tyson and Brooke Fuller have been awarded the Hagan Scholarship. Tyson plans to attend Prairie View A & M University in the fall, and Fuller will attend Texas State University.
The Hagan Scholarship is a nationwide need-based merit scholarship designed to help high achieving students graduate college debt-free. The scholarship provides up to $6,000 each semester for up to eight consecutive semesters. The scholarship also provides recipients with a practical understanding of important life skills not typically covered in the school curriculum via free workshops, Schwab brokerage accounts, and study abroad.
Hagan Scholars currently attend colleges and universities located in 47 states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.