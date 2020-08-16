Paris City Council will review the city manager’s proposed budget at a 5:30 p.m. meeting Monday at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
Budget items likely to draw discussion include a 2% pay raise for city employees and the addition of a city planner and fourth code enforcement officer to city staff.
The proposed tax rate of 48.519 cents per $100 valuation is down a little more than 3 cents from last year’s rate of 51.608 cents. Because of increased property taxes, however, the tax levy increase allows a roughly $800,000 increase in the city budget.
The new tax rate is within 2 cents of the maximum rate a city with a population of less than 30,000 can charge without taking it to the voters under Senate Bill 2, the new Texas Property Tax Reform and Transparency Act of 2019.
Path’s proposed balanced general fund budget totals $24,443,660 compared to the $23,615,442 budgeted in 2019-20. The Water and Sewer budget of $15,269,187 also is balanced, as is the Sanitation and Landfill Fund with $1,165,350.
