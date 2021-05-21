MAY 20 to MAY 21
Paris Police Department
Eric Cuba, 39: Violation of parole.
Adriona Alexia Dunwood, 19: Resisting arrest/search/transport.
Pasquale Cirillo Rivard, 54: Evading arrest/detention.
Andres Martiniez Moreno, 39: Driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Carylon Lynell Elrod, 39: Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Darren Mathew Johnson, 54: Violation of parole.
Tonya Kay Vining, 44: Bons surrender/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less thn 1 gram, bond surrender/possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, judgment nisi/possession of a controled substance, penalty group 2, less than 1 gram.
Payton Renee Barnes, 25: Criminal mischief, $2,500 to $30,000.
