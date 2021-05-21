For the record cuffs
MAY 20 to MAY 21

Paris Police Department

Eric Cuba, 39: Violation of parole.

Adriona Alexia Dunwood, 19: Resisting arrest/search/transport.

Pasquale Cirillo Rivard, 54: Evading arrest/detention.

Andres Martiniez Moreno, 39: Driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.

Lamar County Sheriff’s Office

Carylon Lynell Elrod, 39: Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Darren Mathew Johnson, 54: Violation of parole.

Tonya Kay Vining, 44: Bons surrender/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less thn 1 gram, bond surrender/possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, judgment nisi/possession of a controled substance, penalty group 2, less than 1 gram.

Payton Renee Barnes, 25: Criminal mischief, $2,500 to $30,000.

