Amidst a sea of pink flamingos and bright decorations, Melissa Coyier prepares herself an energizing tea — a low-calorie, high-vitamin alternative to the energy drinks she used to down each day — surrounded by friendly staff members, ready to help customers as soon as they enter the door.
Coyier founded Nu Start Nutrition last year after taking a leap of faith to open a business that offered the same products that helped her after her gastric sleeve surgery. She found the teas and protein-filled shakes her nutrition club now offers to be a game changer for her when she had to change her diet post-surgery.
“(After the surgery) I was starving to death,” Coyier said. “I started to drink this product because there’s so much protein yet to get, and I could get it with the shakes. So that’s kind of how I fell into it.”
Nu Start offers protein shakes and teas in an array of flavors, allowing customers to customize their drinks and add on extra caffeine or collagen, which is said to boost skin and gut health. Coyier said she fell in love with the product because it weaned her off sugary Monster energy drinks that were unhealthy for her.
“(The teas) are full of vitamins. I was a Monster-drinker —I drank four or five Monsters a day — that’s how bad it was. I don’t drink them anymore. I drink the teas,” she said.
Coyier offers Nu Start’s products through the company Herbalife, a multi-level marketing business that gives entrepreneurs like her the opportunity to sell its products within their own community. Herbalife restricts distributors like Coyier from doing traditional advertising, so she said she relied on word of mouth support for her business to grow, and it did. Fast.
“People would come in and we’d say ‘Tell your friends about us,’ and they would and word just spread,” she said.
In the early days of Nu Start, Coyier said she was working herself to the bone, making teas and shakes all day, all the while, keeping up with the management aspect of the business.
“When I first opened up, I was here from open to close,” she said. “I was here from five o’clock in the morning until usually eight o’clock at night, nonstop, every day.”
But as she began to rapidly grow, Coyier said she realized she needed to bring more staff on board to keep up with demand. She said she now has a reliable team of dedicated employees, from as young as high school students, who have the same passion for the business as her. All of her staff drink and believe in the Herbalife product and she said that genuine support for the drinks they offer is part of what makes her business successful.
Nu Start has grown so quickly that Coyier is moving her business to a larger building at 3215 E Loop 286, along with her husband’s business, Discount Mattress. She said her drinks have become so popular that there just isn’t enough parking at her current location and some people will tell her that they wanted to stop by, but simply couldn’t find a place to park, so expanding is the next step in being able to cater to the community.
For Coyier, Nu Start isn’t just a way of making a living. Her business allows her to give back. She said what you put into the world is what you get out of it, so she makes a conscious effort to donate to local causes like the animal shelter and all area schools.
“I feel like if you don’t put out you’re not gonna get back,” Coyier said. “So I’m huge into that kind of thing … I don’t think I’ve ever turned anyone away who’s come in. If you’re not going to give, you’re not going to get back. If you’re not going to bless somebody, you’re not gonna be blessed. That’s just how it is. And we’ve been blessed, very blessed.”
That giving spirit has also made Nu Start not only a business, but a place for residents to come in and feel welcomed. She said there’s an elderly man who comes in every other day to order a shake, and will just hang out chatting with the staff.
“I’ve noticed that the more you go out and do things for the community and other people, people talk about you, and when they come in, you’re friendly to them, and you just sit and you talk to them,” Coyier said. “We have people come in here and just hang out.”
Even though moving Nu Start to a new location will be a mammoth task, Coyier said she’s looking forward to being able to serve even more people in Paris, and give back to those who have helped her grow and succeed. For her, putting good into the world means getting good back.
